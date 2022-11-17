Read full article on original website
Dallas Police and Fire Pension Facing Financial Crisis
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension (DPFP) is facing a financial crisis once again. The pension program, which was reorganized in 2017 after nearly collapsing due to years of apparently risky investments made by those previously managing the program, is seriously underfunded, as WFAA reported. The City of Dallas addressed...
The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Activists Attack Dallas Police Oversight Board They Helped Create
Some Dallas activists who fought for community police oversight turned against the board they helped create this week. Some called for the resignation of the chairman they once supported. Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare said some improvements are needed in the oversight program, but he and other board members defend the work...
FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills
Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
Mayor Johnson Confronts ‘Scourge of Homelessness’ in State of the City Address
Over the past several months, The Dallas Express has highlighted the city’s growing problem of homelessness and vagrancy. Now, even Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has recognized the city’s “scourge of homelessness.”. “Like almost every major city in the nation, the ranks of our homeless population have swelled...
Denton County fire chief arrested by FBI in pension fund fraud case
A Denton County fire chief has been arrested, accused by the feds of stealing money from his own firefighters’ pension fund. Thursday, the FBI raided the Argyle headquarters of the Denton County Emergency Services District 1
Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
Three more North Texans charged in $1 billion tax shelter scheme
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Another attorney and two tax professionals were indicted for their roles in a $1 billion tax shelter scheme organized by a Dallas lawyer, federal officials announced Wednesday.Attorney and CPA Kevin McDonnell and CPA James Richardson, co-owners of the Waxahachie-based tax preparation and accounting firm McDonnell Richardson, PC, and Craig Fenton, a tax manager at the firm, were added to the federal case against Joseph Garza, a Dallas attorney who was charged in Oct. 2022 with defrauding the government out of over $1 billion in owed taxes.All three men were charged with a count of conspiracy to defraud...
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
FBI arrests longtime Argyle fire chief, searches department offices
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Mac Hohenberger, the longtime fire chief of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District), and searched the ESD’s offices. An FBI spokesperson confirmed Thursday the search and arrest, which took place at DFW Airport, but declined...
At Somber Vigil, Fallen Grand Prairie Officer Remembered As a Cop's Cop
Hundreds of police officers and their families came together with everyday citizens in Grand Prairie Friday night to remember Officer Brandon Tsai, killed during a high-speed chase Monday night. "We're all brokenhearted. We'll get through it together,” Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen said. The crowd gathered in front of...
Creuzot Praises Diversion Courts, Lack of Crime Prosecution
In a recent wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post’s criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot opened up about the role of drug courts in keeping criminals out of jail and his views on not prosecuting some crimes through his office. Asking Creuzot about the...
City of Greenville approves zoning for 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Greenville has approved a zoning change for a new apartment complex planned for southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The Greenville Herald Banner reports developers plan a 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex. The move was approved by an 8-1 margin in a vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week. The apartments would be built by Wildcatters Realty Partners of Dallas. Those are the same developers planning a 325-acre mixed-use development near the intersections of Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County. Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
Hype Is Spelled With the H in Hispanics
Often referred to as the best multicultural marketing agency in Dallas, and with more than 15 years of experience as a modern marketing team, Vaquero has Latino vibes in its veins. Their team of experts treats each client’s projects as their own and infuses them with a “Latino flow” in Spanish, English, and Spanglish.
