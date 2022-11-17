ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says

By Sam Sachs, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipkj5_0jEbzK9G00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A study by researchers at the University of Missouri found that taking a popular vitamin supplement may contribute to risks of brain cancer.

The vitamin, called nicotinamide riboside, is a variant of B3. Taking the nutritional pill may lead to increased chances of breast cancer and brain metastasis, according to the study ‘s results. Metastasis is when cancer cells spread through the body, causing multiple tumorous growths beyond an initial location.

Are TikTok videos making eating disorders go viral?

Known for its suggested benefits to metabolism, brain health, and cardiovascular systems, nicotinamide riboside, or NR for short, is sometimes referred to as an “anti-aging” vitamin. The National Institute of Health reports NR can be used to “modulate the aging process and thereby exhibit life-prolonging effects,” according to a previous study , though the full effects and process of doing so are not yet clear.

However, new research from an international group of scientists and chemists found that high levels of NR could also lead to an increased risk of developing cancer.

According to the University of Missouri’s announcement on the study’s results, “NR could not only increase someone’s risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer, but also could cause the cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.”

Elena Goun, an associate professor of chemistry at MU and one of the study’s authors, said when cancer reaches the brain, the results are deadly because there aren’t any viable treatments available.

“Some people take them [vitamins and supplements] because they automatically assume that vitamins and supplements only have positive health benefits, but very little is known about how they actually work,” Goun said . “Because of this lack of knowledge, we were inspired to study the basic questions surrounding how vitamins and supplements work in the body.”

The higher risk of metastatic brain cancer was revealed by Goun’s work investigating NR’s impact on cancer’s spread. Using bioluminescent-based probes, Goun and the study’s other authors were able to see how NR affected cancer growth.

Using the bioluminescent technology, the researchers were able to examine the presence of NR with light, noting that “the brighter the light is, the more NR is present” in certain types of cells, including cancer cells.

“While NR is already being widely used in people and is being investigated in so many ongoing clinical trials for additional applications, much of how NR works is a black box — it’s not understood,” Goun said. “So that inspired us to come up with this novel imaging technique based on ultrasensitive bioluminescent imaging that allows quantification of NR levels in real time in a non-invasive manner.”

According to Goun, the study findings show the “importance of having careful investigations” of side effects from supplements in people with different health conditions.

A Food and Drug Administration spokesperson told Nexstar that dietary supplements such as nicotinamide riboside fall under a different set of regulations than those covering prescription and over-the-counter medicine. Under existing law , the FDA must find that the product is adulterated or misbranded to pull it from the market.

For most people, sufficient levels of Niacin, or vitamin B3, are consumed naturally through a wide variety of foods that include beef, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, grains, rice and more. The National Institutes of Health recommends that adult men have 16 mg of Niacin per day, on average, with 14 mg recommended for women.

A cup of marinara sauce, or three ounces of chicken breast, for example , both carry 10.3 mg of B3, according to the NIH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle

Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Powerhouse Community Development passed out food boxes to the community Saturday as an effort to make sure everyone had a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday as part of their 'A Time to Give Thanks' holiday event. The giveaway took place at Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The post Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding more than $400 million to improve community water infrastructure grants, according to a press release. In Mid-Missouri, there were several communities that will get funding to improve drinking water, wastewater, storm water and lead service line inventories. Columbia, Mexico and Fulton are three cities that The post DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico School Board asks for community input about four-day school week

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico School District announced on its Facebook page that its school board voted on Tuesday to explore the possibility of switching to a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year. On a survey using Google the district claims roughly 25% of Missouri schools have already switched to a four-day schedule. The post Mexico School Board asks for community input about four-day school week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance

COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags

Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPD chief talks with Democratic club about video surveillance system

Watch the presentation in the video above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's Democratic Party club heard a presentation Friday from Columbia's top cop about a software platform that enables police to access public or business video footage. The decision for the Columbia Police Department to use the Fusus software is going in front of the The post CPD chief talks with Democratic club about video surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the Columbia Police Department's request for a real-time crime control surveillance system throughout the city Monday night. The surveillance system, called Fusus, would allow police to have immediate access to surveillance cameras across the city if a crime happens in the The post Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Prison time in hidden camera case

A Fulton man will spend 15 – years in prison after admitting he used hidden cameras to take pictures of teens. 52 – year old Craig Glover pleaded guilty to hiding the cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of the victims. He’ll serve his sentence in federal prison.
FULTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday

There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
PARIS, MO
kwos.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man found guilty in a deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion is set to get sentenced Friday in Randolph County. Judge Scott Hayes is scheduled to sentence Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, on several charges including second-degree murder at 9 a.m. In April, an Audrain County jury convicted Moore in the death The post Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy