Read full article on original website
Related
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Dove Cameron Addresses Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooting During AMAs Acceptance Speech
Dove Cameron is using her platform to remind the world about the importance of “queer visibility” following the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Saturday night. On Sunday, as the pop star accepted her New Artist of the Year award, Cameron addressed the killing of five people at Colorado Springs’ Club Q as she dedicated her trophy to the “queer community at large.” “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported and I hope I can give...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Comments / 0