Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she would not pursue leadership in the new Congress, ending a nearly two-decade stretch in her leadership. The day after Speaker Pelosi announced she would step aside, congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced his own history-making bid to lead the House Democrats. Jeffries announced his run Friday and would be the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress if successful. Associated Press reporter Lisa Mascaro explains the significance of Pelosi stepping down and what it could mean for Democratic leadership moving forward after the midterm election. "This is significant in Congress because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the first woman ever to have the job in United States history. Pelosi went on to become among the most powerful speakers of the House and among the most influential women in American politics. By stepping aside, she has decided to make way for the next generation of congressional leaders on Capitol Hill," Mascaro said. The 52-year-old Jeffries gave nod to the "legendary figures" before him, Pelosi and her leadership team. Jeffries encouraged his colleagues to embrace this "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to unleash their "full potential as a team." In the wake of the midterm election, Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate and Republicans have a slim majority in the House. Mascaro says how either party plans to tackle legislation will depend on how much support they have within their own parties. "Republicans in the House will need every vote on their side if they want to pass bills and if they have any trouble gathering the votes on their side, they will need to reach over to the Democratic side of the aisle and make compromises and agreements to move ahead. And so that gives Democrats, even in the minority, some leverage and some power," Mascaro said. House Democrats will elect leaders in a closed caucus meeting after Thanksgiving.

2 DAYS AGO