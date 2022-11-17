Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Kearney Hub
Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states
WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
Kearney Hub
Pelosi leaves way for a new era of leadersip
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she would not pursue leadership in the new Congress, ending a nearly two-decade stretch in her leadership. The day after Speaker Pelosi announced she would step aside, congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced his own history-making bid to lead the House Democrats. Jeffries announced his run Friday and would be the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress if successful. Associated Press reporter Lisa Mascaro explains the significance of Pelosi stepping down and what it could mean for Democratic leadership moving forward after the midterm election. "This is significant in Congress because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the first woman ever to have the job in United States history. Pelosi went on to become among the most powerful speakers of the House and among the most influential women in American politics. By stepping aside, she has decided to make way for the next generation of congressional leaders on Capitol Hill," Mascaro said. The 52-year-old Jeffries gave nod to the "legendary figures" before him, Pelosi and her leadership team. Jeffries encouraged his colleagues to embrace this "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to unleash their "full potential as a team." In the wake of the midterm election, Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate and Republicans have a slim majority in the House. Mascaro says how either party plans to tackle legislation will depend on how much support they have within their own parties. "Republicans in the House will need every vote on their side if they want to pass bills and if they have any trouble gathering the votes on their side, they will need to reach over to the Democratic side of the aisle and make compromises and agreements to move ahead. And so that gives Democrats, even in the minority, some leverage and some power," Mascaro said. House Democrats will elect leaders in a closed caucus meeting after Thanksgiving.
Kearney Hub
Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
LAS VEGAS — Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination. No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix...
Kearney Hub
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Kearney Hub
Play for young voters worked in midterms
Young voters delivered on President Joe Biden's hopes they would turn out in the midterms, helping to win key Senate races and fending off a Republican bid to wrest full control of Congress. Voters under 30 were decisive in Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada — which officially...
Kearney Hub
Trump’s presidential run faces legal challenges
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump faces an unprecedented effort to disqualify him from being on the ballot again over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, raising the specter of legal chaos in the 2024 election long before voters go to the polls. Advocacy groups have...
Kearney Hub
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors
LAS VEGAS — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only major Republican prospects...
Comments / 0