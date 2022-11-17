Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Freed After Nearly 40 Years Behind Bars For Murder He Did Not Commit
Raymond Flanks languished in prison for nearly 40 years but, on Thursday, a judge overturned his murder conviction at the request of both the prosecution and his attorneys. After nearly 40 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit, Raymond Flanks was exonerated and is now a free man.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ernest Dunn, age 32 of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 10, 2022, for a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act. He was convicted of a single-count indictment charging him with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NOLA.com
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
NOLA.com
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
NOLA.com
After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison
A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
St. James Parish man to serve 15 years for murder
24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020.
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal investigators are looking into a series of clothing purchases made in the past five years by a New Orleans salon owner who also works as a personal shopper and stylist for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. A source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox 8 that...
fox8live.com
Visiting Florida family recovers beloved dog taken in Gentilly truck theft
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family visiting from Florida says their beloved family dog has been found, after their pickup truck was stolen with the dog still inside Friday night (Nov. 18) in Gentilly. Stuart Trahan said he, his wife and their 95-pound Labrador Retriever Sam (short for Samson the...
an17.com
Hammond man found guilty of murdering his wife in 35-year-old cold case
A Tangipahoa Parish jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict in the second degree murder case of a Hammond woman who was killed more than 35 years ago. On Friday, the jury found Reginald Reed guilty in the 1987 murder of his late wife, Selonia Reed. The decision was unanimous....
WWL-TV
FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant
NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
New Orleans mayor faces two more corruption scandals, focusing on security guard and stylist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces two more corruption scandals, this time regarding an unusually close relationship with her bodyguard and huge payouts to her stylist.
Why Are FBI Agents Investigating Clothing Purchases & What Does it Have to Do With NOLA Mayor?
The embattled Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is coming into the spotlight once again, but this time it's about her clothing. WVUE's Lee Zurich says a source close to investigators has told him the FBI had interviewed workers at Ballin's Ltd. in New Orleans twice this month. According to...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
ARRESTED: Man accused of fatally stabbing woman on the West Bank and driving away with her body
Further investigations led JPSO deputies to Avondale after receiving a call of a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Churchill Pkwy.
fox8live.com
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Canal Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old woman who tripped and fell on Canal Street early Sunday (Nov. 20) was struck and fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver, New Orleans police said. Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was walking on Canal Street just after midnight when...
fox8live.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash kills Covington woman, state police say
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Friday (Nov. 18) after authorities said he caused a head-on highway crash that killed a Covington woman. The Louisiana State Police said 35-year-old Roy Keys III of Covington was booked with vehicular homicide, DWI second offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and driving left of center in connection with the fatal crash just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
