Massachusetts State

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense

Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England

And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
Medicare for All could be reality in Massachusetts

Medicare for all is one step closer to becoming a reality in Massachusetts. In 20 house districts across the state, voters were asked if they support 'Medicare for All' and the measure was an overwhelming success. The non-binding policy question won in every district where it was on the ballot.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
After reviving a man on their flight to Chicago, North Attleboro Firefighters recognized at Firefighter of the Year awards

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from the North Attleboro Fire Department who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires.

