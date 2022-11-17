Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
It’s Official! Here’s What Massachusetts Wants On Their Thanksgiving Plate
Tell me this, Berkshire County. What's your idea of a perfect Thanksgiving meal? Let's start with the main course. Is it turkey? Ham? Something else? How about sides? Do you absolutely insist on having mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Or both?. What about vegetables? You've GOTTA have vegetables! Sweet corn,...
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MA’s Most Popular Holiday Gift in 2021 May Be a Little Surprising
Massachusetts residents are hitting the stores and online shops to chip away at their holiday shopping. Of course, it can be difficult to buy for certain folks and it seems like you have to force their gift wishes out of them. That can feel like a chore all on its own.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were...
Tax refund 2022: Massachusetts to send residents massive refund checks by end of year
Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Massachusetts are set to receive a one-time tax refund by the middle of next month.
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
If You’re A Fan Of This TV Show, You’re Not Alone In Massachusetts!
As many of you in Berkshire County are well aware, there are TV shows that you like, there are TV shows that you love, and then there's the next level: TV shows that you are absolutely OBSESSED with. Let's take a quick look at some TV shows that people have...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold at Stop & Shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Thursday, and the winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop. The prize was won in New Bedford playing the scratch ticket game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”. Overall, there were 470 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on...
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts
Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
New checks being mailed now from $3billion pot – see if you’ll receive the cash in time for Thanksgiving
THE state of Massachusetts is issuing another million one-time tax refunds to qualifying taxpayers from a $3billion pot. The refunds, which are worth approximately 14 percent of an individual’s 2021 state income tax liability, begin going out this week and reach around three million Massachusetts taxpayers through the end of the year.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
hot969boston.com
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
Medicare for All could be reality in Massachusetts
Medicare for all is one step closer to becoming a reality in Massachusetts. In 20 house districts across the state, voters were asked if they support 'Medicare for All' and the measure was an overwhelming success. The non-binding policy question won in every district where it was on the ballot.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
whdh.com
After reviving a man on their flight to Chicago, North Attleboro Firefighters recognized at Firefighter of the Year awards
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from the North Attleboro Fire Department who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
