Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceNews.com
Artemis 1 launch boosts ESA’s exploration ambitions
WASHINGTON — The successful launch of the Artemis 1 mission comes just in time for the European Space Agency as it seeks support from its member states for new exploration initiatives. ESA supplied the service module on the Orion spacecraft that provides power, propulsion and other services. That service...
SpaceNews.com
Skyrora working towards 2023 orbital launch after suborbital failure
BREMEN, Germany — Scotland-based launch startup Skyrora are focused on making a first orbital launch attempt late next year, building on experience from a suborbital attempt in Iceland. Skyrora’s team took their 11-meter-long Skylark L single-stage suborbital launch vehicle to Iceland’s Langanes peninsula in October to attempt to reach...
SpaceNews.com
Japan agrees to space station extension and Gateway contributions
WASHINGTON — The Japanese government has formally agreed to extend its participation on the International Space Station through 2030 and provide components for the lunar Gateway. In a virtual ceremony Nov. 17, NASA and Japanese government officials signed an agreement outlining the roles that Japan will provide in the...
SpaceNews.com
Orion ready for lunar flyby maneuver
WASHINGTON — NASA has approved plans to proceed with the next critical milestone in the Artemis 1 mission, a maneuver by the uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon Nov. 21. NASA announced late Nov. 19 that the Artemis 1 mission management team approved the outbound powered...
SpaceNews.com
Japanese lunar lander slated to launch Nov. 28 at the earliest
TAMPA, Fla. — Japan’s ispace expects SpaceX to launch its lunar lander Nov. 28 at the earliest for a mission to the moon’s surface roughly five months later. The company said Nov. 17 its HAKUTO-R M1 lander is slated to fly on a Falcon 9 at 3:46 a.m Eastern from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, subject to weather and other conditions.
SpaceNews.com
Space Force opens door to Blue Origin with new cooperative agreement
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Systems Command announced Nov. 18 it signed an agreement with Blue Origin that “paves the way” for the company’s New Glenn rocket to compete for national security launch contracts once it completes the required flight certification. The cooperative research and development...
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | SLS and Artemis warrant continued robust support
As U.S. adversaries seek to militarize space, SLS’s heavy-lift capability makes it a unique entity for NASA and national security. Robust congressional support for SLS, NASA's near-term Artemis missions and future configurations is more important than ever. In the early morning of Nov. 16, 2022, America reaffirmed its role...
Parfait Harnesses the Power of AI for Hair
Luxury wig brand Parfait is using the power of technology to modernize the wig category. On Thursday, the company introduced its second capsule collection, with “Grownish” actress and singer Justine Skye as the face of the hair and wig industry’s latest disruption.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Conceived, designed and engineered by Black women, “Parfait is the first and only company to use AI and facial recognition technology to create custom wigs and hair products on-demand,” said Isoken Igbinedion, cofounder...
'Like a shotgun': Tongan eruption is largest ever recorded
A deadly volcanic eruption near Tonga in January was the largest ever recorded with modern equipment, a New Zealand-led team of scientists revealed Monday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption rivals the infamous Krakatoa disaster which killed tens of thousands in Indonesia in 1883 before the invention of modern measuring equipment.
SpaceNews.com
On National Security | It’s no secret: Keeping space allies in the dark hurts the U.S.
Secrecy is innate to military space, and it’s been that way since the start. But officials are increasingly expressing frustration with a classification system that at times appears to be doing more harm than good. The culture of secrecy emerged in the opening decades of the space age when...
Comments / 0