Luxury wig brand Parfait is using the power of technology to modernize the wig category. On Thursday, the company introduced its second capsule collection, with “Grownish” actress and singer Justine Skye as the face of the hair and wig industry’s latest disruption.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Conceived, designed and engineered by Black women, “Parfait is the first and only company to use AI and facial recognition technology to create custom wigs and hair products on-demand,” said Isoken Igbinedion, cofounder...

32 MINUTES AGO