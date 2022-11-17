ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense

Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites

As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

People in This Massachusetts City Will Spend The Most Money In America on Holiday Shopping This Year

The holidays are right around the corner. WalletHub did a new study based on holiday budgets by city across the country. According to the study by WalletHub “last year, holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year and reached a record $886.7 billion.” This year however, it is expected that holiday shopping will be a little more stressful due to inflation. Credit card debt is also higher this year than in year’s past which is also putting a strain on people’s wallets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA

It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy