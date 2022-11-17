Read full article on original website
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
It’s Official! Here’s What Massachusetts Wants On Their Thanksgiving Plate
Tell me this, Berkshire County. What's your idea of a perfect Thanksgiving meal? Let's start with the main course. Is it turkey? Ham? Something else? How about sides? Do you absolutely insist on having mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Or both?. What about vegetables? You've GOTTA have vegetables! Sweet corn,...
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
If You’re A Fan Of This TV Show, You’re Not Alone In Massachusetts!
As many of you in Berkshire County are well aware, there are TV shows that you like, there are TV shows that you love, and then there's the next level: TV shows that you are absolutely OBSESSED with. Let's take a quick look at some TV shows that people have...
Christmas Was Actually Illegal In Massachusetts Once, Here’s Why…
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us mention that Thanksgiving is officially one week away. Both of us love the November holiday very much as it seems to be far less commercialized than Christmas. Black Friday, however, certainly seems to fill those shoes!. Thanksgiving has...
amherstindy.org
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites
As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
hot969boston.com
People in This Massachusetts City Will Spend The Most Money In America on Holiday Shopping This Year
The holidays are right around the corner. WalletHub did a new study based on holiday budgets by city across the country. According to the study by WalletHub “last year, holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year and reached a record $886.7 billion.” This year however, it is expected that holiday shopping will be a little more stressful due to inflation. Credit card debt is also higher this year than in year’s past which is also putting a strain on people’s wallets.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA
It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
Maura Healey announces transition plans
Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January's swearing-in ceremony.
