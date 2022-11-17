Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Video: Riding Alpine Trails & Paragliding in 'Against Gravity'
Against Gravity - an interplay between the professional paraglider Patrick von Känel and the professional mountain biker René Wildhaber. The paraglider pilot used thermal winds to fly easily to the hut with his bike attached. The mountain biker used his own muscle power to make the way up to the Blüemlisalphütte 2800 m above sea level. Together they enjoyed the incredible descent by bike in the breathtaking mountain scenery of the Swiss alps. The riding pleasure was abruptly stopped by a bike riding ban. But this was no obstacle for them. Patrick unfolded the paraglider, and they flew together, including the bikes, over the bike ban into the sunset.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Thomas Lapeyrie & Max Chapuis Shred Snowy Trails
We wanted up to a muddy ride with our new mudguards and been lucky with a snowy day. Feels so grateful for the riding condition with these light bikes, feels high. Winter's here, it will be cool to enjoy some snowy rides!. Cheers life.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Summer Road Tripping Through the PNW With Christian Rigal
Nothing gets Christian Rigal more stoked than hitting the road, riding bikes, and meeting up with friends along the way. With Crankworx Whistler back on for 2022, he decided to plan a road trip through the PNW and make a fun little video documenting all the good times! Kirt Voreis joined, supplying the endless laughs and good vibes, and the crew got to ride some amazing spots with some rad humans, and now we get to share it with everyone to enjoy. Now it's time to plan a trip of your own, what’s next on your riding radar?
Pinkbike.com
Getting To Know 5 Pump Track Racers Ahead of the 2022 World Championships
The Pump Track World Championships returns for more flat-out action this week in Chile but before it kicks off on November 20 find out more about some of the top riders. My name is Eddy Clerte and I'm 24 years old. Where are you from and where do you live...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Polygon Launches 2023 Collosus N9
The Collosus N9 is Polygon’s latest innovative design, built for riders looking to take their riding to the next level. Spotted at the Enduro World Series 2022 (EWS), the Polygon Factory Racing (PFR) team put the new stead through its paces. Team riders Dan Wolfe, Matt Stuttard and Brady Stone, raced the EWS circuit covering the globe - from Europe to North America and Canada.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Polygon Bikes' Crankworx Rotorua 2022 Wrap-Up
Crankworx Rotorua turned up the heat (or rather… rain!) at the fourth and final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022. Packed with speed, thrills and adrenaline, the international field of world-class mountain bikers were on for some serious fun on the newly built courses. Polygon Factory Racing team...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Kyle Jameson Passes his Trail Building Skills to the Next Generation
Kyle Jameson ‘Gets it!’. He’s built and ridden some of the biggest freeride MTB lines on the planet. Through his progressive builds and unique contest courses he continues to shape the top end of the sport. His ability to translate the pro-line build process into trails for every rider is what makes him truly unique.
Pinkbike.com
First Ride: Polygon's $3,299 Collosus N9
Polygon's new Collosus N9 first emerged in all its urban camo painted glory at Sea Otter this year, complete with the IFS suspension layout first seen on the Mt. Bromo eMTB. The bike has 29” wheels front and rear (it's not mixed-wheel compatible), and 170mm of travel. After a season of enduro racing and refining it's now available, with an aluminum frame and a $3,299 price tag that stands out in stark contrast to the ultra-expensive carbon machines that have been released lately.
Pinkbike.com
Guerrilla Gravity Launches V2 Gnarvana Modular Frame Kit
We are excited to announce the launch of the V2 Gnarvana Modular Frame Kit. These kits continue to build out our unique Modular Frame Platform. The updated Gnarvana is a new model on the V2 rear triangle, complementing the fully Revved Rear Triangle kits for the Trail Pistol that came out late last year.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 152 - How To Be a Better Rider w/ Coach Joel Harwood
If we had to list the reasons we like mountain biking in order of importance, I'm pretty sure that most of us would have, "It's a lot of fun" in the number one spot. I'm also willing to bet that progression is a small (or big) part of that fun, regardless of how competitive you may or may not think you are. So, what would happen if you were a bit more intentional with your riding? Would you have even more fun? Today's podcast sees me talk to Joel Harwood, founder of Squamish's Blueprint Athlete Development, about how any rider can improve on the bike and as an athlete in general.
Pinkbike.com
Ground Keeper Introduces Decals for Bolt-on Fenders
After critical market research and extensive R&D, we are proud to introduce the newest revolutionary product in mountain biking since the 1x drivetrain: decal kits for Fox and RockShox bolt-on fenders... All jokes aside, with the rise of bolt-on fenders, we wanted to make sure riders could still add that personal touch to their bikes without shelving a perfectly good fender for another.
