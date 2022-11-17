Read full article on original website
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
Performio Accelerates Growth with New London Office and Launch of German Datacenter
Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has launched a new office based in London to support its rapidly growing customer base in Europe and the Middle East. Performio customers in Europe will now benefit from using Performio’s ICM SaaS solution hosted in Frankfurt, Germany....
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security
The company enhanced its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as...
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
Playvox Expands Workforce Management Capacity Planner: Cost-Cutting Solution Fuels Organizations Worldwide to Hire More Efficiently and Accurately
Powerful, Digital-First Solution Provides Precision Forecasting, Supports Hiring Challenges and Elevates the Customer Experience. Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement management (WEM) solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, has expanded its Workforce Management (WFM) Capacity Planner solution. Customers across multiple verticals such as healthcare, food delivery, insurance and more, can take advantage of Playvox’s intuitive and seamless technology solution to manage their employees more effectively, while helping overcome operations challenges.
Loftware Brings Together Over 2,100 Supply Chain and Labeling Professionals at Annual Convergence Conference
Convergence 2022 Featured 45 Sessions and 75 Speakers. Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, announced that Convergence 2022 attracted over 2,100 labeling, packaging artwork, and supply chain professionals, making this year’s conference the largest labeling and Artwork Management event of the year and the most successful Convergence in Loftware history. Participants included employees from 1,124 companies within 32 industries and across 92 countries.
Equinor and Cognite Enter Long-term Collaboration to Further Accelerate Equinor’s Digitalization Program
Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, announced a long-term frame agreement with Equinor, a world-leading energy company. The collaboration will expand Equinor’s data capabilities and further strengthen its digital program focused on global energy security and energy transition. The objective for the Equinor and Cognite cooperation is to...
Tech Maturity Shapes Firms’ Customer Experience Initiatives
ISG Provider Lens™ report says enterprises are seeking different contact center services to address changes in business and consumer behavior following the pandemic. Major changes in business operations and consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased demand for advanced customer experience (CX) capabilities, with enterprises adopting new technologies at different rates depending on their maturity and needs, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
BairesDev, a Fast-Growing Software Outsourcing Firm, Receives “Best Agile Project” Award
Recognition from North American Software Testing Awards Among a Series of Awards in 2022 for the Fast-Growing Firm. BairesDev, a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company, has won the “Best Agile Project” prize at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. Finalists included IBM and QA Consultants. The...
Kdan Mobile Makes Strategic Investment in Toss Lab, Inc. To Expand Global Enterprise Market
Leading Asian SaaS Companies Collaborate to Expand Global B2B Footprint. Kdan Mobile Software, Ltd, a global SaaS company headquartered in Taiwan, announces its 1.2 million USD strategic investment in Korean SaaS giant, Toss Lab, Inc. The two leading productivity software companies from Asia plan to integrate their solutions to expand the international B2B market.
WeTrade Group Inc. Announces US$120 Million Agreement with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD for Launching Operation of WTPay Technology Tools in Singapore
WeTrade Group Inc, a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company has entered into a technical agency (commission) agreement (the “Agreement”) with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD (“Vmade”), under which Vmade commits to implementing the actual operation of WTPay technology tools in Singapore. WTPay technology is independently developed by the Company and designed to realize the commercial application of WTPay system which supports multiple methods of online payment from customers, including Wechat Pay, Alipay, Visa, Master Card, local E-wallets and mainstream digital wallets in many countries.
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
Creatio and Meritus Business Solutions Launch a Software Product that Redefines Lead Distribution Speed
15-Second Leads is a new digital solution that provides companies with swift and efficient lead distribution. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced their partner, Meritus Business Solutions, has launched a digital solution that redefines speed for distributing valuable sales leads. The application Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio enables users to reach their prospects in minutes after registration. The solution raises the efficiency of sales and/or field agents and significantly increases the chances of generating new business.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Lists on AWS Marketplace
Autonomous deception technology provides advanced cyber security to AWS customers worldwide. Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception technology, announced that the company’s ShadowPlex platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
GlobalLogic Acquires Fortech, a Leading Digital Engineering Company Based in Romania
Acquisition Bolsters GlobalLogic’s Presence in Europe, Bringing Access to Romania’s Strong Talent Pool and a Blue-Chip Client Base. GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering leader, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fortech, a leading software engineering services company based in Romania. Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Fortech has applied its deep technical capabilities to hundreds of clients and more than 1,000 digital projects throughout nearly two decades of operation—a track record that has ultimately positioned the company as one of Romania’s largest leading independent digital engineering firms.
clean.io Announces Tips for E-Commerce Merchants to Protect the Customer Experience for a Busy Q4 and Holiday Season
The holiday season represents some of the most significant sales opportunities of the year; it’s crucial for businesses to protect their revenue and stay vigilant against online scams and malicious advertising. For many businesses, the fourth quarter represents the highest revenue potential for the year, with online shopping and...
o9 Solutions and Supply Chain Insights With LKQ Europe Reveal Significant Supply Chain Planning Improvements Following the First-Ever Pilot to Test Outside-In Planning
After testing outside-in supply chain planning concepts via Project Zebra, LKQ Europe realized a 17.3% increase in forecast value add and reduced impact from the bullwhip effect. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, and analyst firm Supply Chain Insights today announced that...
Peraton Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Services Partner Status
Peraton provides premier cloud infrastructure and application solutions for IT and best in cloud productivity to U.S. government customers. Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.
6sense Ranked Number 130 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced it ranked 130 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. During this time period, 6sense grew by 1,134% from 2018 to 2021.
