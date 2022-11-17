WeTrade Group Inc, a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company has entered into a technical agency (commission) agreement (the “Agreement”) with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD (“Vmade”), under which Vmade commits to implementing the actual operation of WTPay technology tools in Singapore. WTPay technology is independently developed by the Company and designed to realize the commercial application of WTPay system which supports multiple methods of online payment from customers, including Wechat Pay, Alipay, Visa, Master Card, local E-wallets and mainstream digital wallets in many countries.

1 DAY AGO