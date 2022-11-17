The annual Grand Teton National Park Elk Management Reduction Program opens on Saturday, November 5. This year, the National Park Service (NPS) has issued 475 hunting permits. Congress first authorized the elk reduction program in 1950 with legislation that expanded the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park. Each year, the NPS and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) partner to determine if a hunt is needed and, if so, how many hunting permits to issue. In recent years, the number of permits has ranged from 350 to 600.

