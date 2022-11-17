ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Biggest U.S. Rail Union Digs in on Paid Sick Time, Raising Threat of Strike

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel. Train and engine service members of...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

4 Die Outside Seattle After Alaska Company's Plane Crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Four people were killed in a fiery plane crash Friday morning northeast of Seattle, authorities said Saturday. The single-engine Cessna 208B crashed in a field, the Federal Aviation Administration said, not too far from a small airport near Snohomish. The four deaths were reported after the wreckage of the plane owned by an Alaska company was searched with the help of the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe told The Seattle Times. First responders initially reported Friday that two people had died.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

Infinity Q Founder, Once Claiming $3 Billion Assets, Pleads Guilty to Fraud

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud. James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan,...
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

Deutsche Bank Sees U.S. Leveraged Loan Defaults Near Record Highs in 2024

(Reuters) -Default rates on U.S. leveraged loans will hit a near-record high of 11.3% in 2024, while defaults on euro leveraged loans will hit 7.1%, as the global economic outlook deteriorates, Deutsche Bank said on Monday. For 2023, however, Deutsche Bank expects default rates to be kept in check given...

