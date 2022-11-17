SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Four people were killed in a fiery plane crash Friday morning northeast of Seattle, authorities said Saturday. The single-engine Cessna 208B crashed in a field, the Federal Aviation Administration said, not too far from a small airport near Snohomish. The four deaths were reported after the wreckage of the plane owned by an Alaska company was searched with the help of the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe told The Seattle Times. First responders initially reported Friday that two people had died.

