Revenera Monetization Monitor Highlights that 80 Percent of Software Suppliers Will Collect Software Usage Data by 2024

Playvox Expands Workforce Management Capacity Planner: Cost-Cutting Solution Fuels Organizations Worldwide to Hire More Efficiently and Accurately
Powerful, Digital-First Solution Provides Precision Forecasting, Supports Hiring Challenges and Elevates the Customer Experience. Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement management (WEM) solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, has expanded its Workforce Management (WFM) Capacity Planner solution. Customers across multiple verticals such as healthcare, food delivery, insurance and more, can take advantage of Playvox’s intuitive and seamless technology solution to manage their employees more effectively, while helping overcome operations challenges.
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
Quickbase Named a Strong Performer in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Quickbase for integration of project information management with project delivery. Quickbase, the no-code platform for complex project portfolios, announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022, its first time being evaluated in this market by Forrester. According to the report, “Emphasizing construction, engineering, healthcare and retail industries, the vendor differentiates itself by targeting key information that supports the delivery of complex projects and programs.”
Performio Accelerates Growth with New London Office and Launch of German Datacenter
Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has launched a new office based in London to support its rapidly growing customer base in Europe and the Middle East. Performio customers in Europe will now benefit from using Performio’s ICM SaaS solution hosted in Frankfurt, Germany....
Acalvio ShadowPlex Lists on AWS Marketplace
Autonomous deception technology provides advanced cyber security to AWS customers worldwide. Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception technology, announced that the company’s ShadowPlex platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Tech Maturity Shapes Firms’ Customer Experience Initiatives
ISG Provider Lens™ report says enterprises are seeking different contact center services to address changes in business and consumer behavior following the pandemic. Major changes in business operations and consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased demand for advanced customer experience (CX) capabilities, with enterprises adopting new technologies at different rates depending on their maturity and needs, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Fobi Launches Tap2Win, A New Solution for Retail Giveaway & Sweepstakes Programs
Tap2Win significantly improves the customer experience for retail giveaways and drives improved customer acquisition and engagement for retailers and brands. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, announced the launch of their new Tap2Win Retail Giveaway solution which makes giveaways easier and more fun for users and more effective for customer acquisition for retailers and brands. Tap2Win utilizes Fobi’s Wallet Pass platform and SmartTap devices to digitize and improve the current giveaway solutions.
Data Collection and Data Enrichment Practices For Sales Teams
Data; we have too much of it. The more we collect, the more we need to clean. Fortunately, there are many ways to handle customer and brand data. We are going to discuss in detail some of the practices:. Let us start by understanding B2B data. Irrespective of the industry...
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Gong, CommerceHub, Qualtrics and more!
Can digital in-store screens drive better retail experiences? What else should sales and marketing teams do to build more omnichannel frameworks into their retail and other sales strategies? Find out more from this weekly highlight:. ___________. SalesTech Quote-of-the-Week!. Moving into the post-cookie retail media world, it will be critical for...
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security
The company enhanced its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as...
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
WeTrade Group Inc. Announces US$120 Million Agreement with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD for Launching Operation of WTPay Technology Tools in Singapore
WeTrade Group Inc, a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company has entered into a technical agency (commission) agreement (the “Agreement”) with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD (“Vmade”), under which Vmade commits to implementing the actual operation of WTPay technology tools in Singapore. WTPay technology is independently developed by the Company and designed to realize the commercial application of WTPay system which supports multiple methods of online payment from customers, including Wechat Pay, Alipay, Visa, Master Card, local E-wallets and mainstream digital wallets in many countries.
BairesDev, a Fast-Growing Software Outsourcing Firm, Receives “Best Agile Project” Award
Recognition from North American Software Testing Awards Among a Series of Awards in 2022 for the Fast-Growing Firm. BairesDev, a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company, has won the “Best Agile Project” prize at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. Finalists included IBM and QA Consultants. The...
Entytle & Documoto Partner to Help Equipment Manufacturers Connect “Data to Drawings”, Simplifying Parts Sales Workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more parts. Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems. One...
clean.io Announces Tips for E-Commerce Merchants to Protect the Customer Experience for a Busy Q4 and Holiday Season
The holiday season represents some of the most significant sales opportunities of the year; it’s crucial for businesses to protect their revenue and stay vigilant against online scams and malicious advertising. For many businesses, the fourth quarter represents the highest revenue potential for the year, with online shopping and...
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
M-Files Enhances Integration with Adobe to Power Faster Document E-Signatures
Instant Electronic Signatures Enable Customers to Streamline Contract Workflows, Ensure Compliance, and Lower Transaction Costs. M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced an enhanced integration with Adobe that will make Adobe Acrobat Sign, the market-leading e-signature solution in Adobe Document Cloud, now available directly within the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform.
CobbleStone Software Introduces CobbleStone Auto-Redline for Streamlined AI-Based Contract Negotiations
This exciting contract auto-redline feature is powered by CobbleStone’s VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning – and offers a future-minded take on contract negotiations. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2022 report – has enhanced its’ contract...
Kdan Mobile Makes Strategic Investment in Toss Lab, Inc. To Expand Global Enterprise Market
Leading Asian SaaS Companies Collaborate to Expand Global B2B Footprint. Kdan Mobile Software, Ltd, a global SaaS company headquartered in Taiwan, announces its 1.2 million USD strategic investment in Korean SaaS giant, Toss Lab, Inc. The two leading productivity software companies from Asia plan to integrate their solutions to expand the international B2B market.
IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Customer Experience
As we move beyond COVID-driven restrictions, IDC’s Future of Customer Experience predictions for 2023 reflect how B2B and B2C businesses must confront a new set of macroeconomic challenges – inflation, global economic instability, and flattening customer growth – while still navigating new hybrid work and organizational leadership models. Customers are demanding greater value, more memorable and immersive experiences, and greater control over how they engage with enterprises, becoming equal stakeholders in the customer experience (CX) ecosystem.
