NielsenIQ Launches Omnichannel Sales Data for Small, Emerging Brands
Emerging brands now have a single view of online, in-store, delivery and pickup performance through NielsenIQ’s Byzzer platform. Byzzer by NielsenIQ, a data intelligence platform developed to help emerging brands drive growth and win market share, announced the availability of Omnisales data for users of its platform. The new reporting functionality provides emerging and growth (small and mid-sized) brands with the intelligence they need to navigate the challenges of omnichannel behaviors and shopping.
New Acosta Study Reflects Omnichannel Path to Consumer Electronics Purchases Amidst Inflation Concerns
As retailers approach the busiest days of the holiday shopping season, Acosta shared the results of its recent Shopper Insights Consumer Electronics Survey. While 74% of shoppers reflected a high level of concern about inflation, with more than half noting higher prices on nine of the top 10 most purchased items over the past year, 75% of shoppers claim that price had only somewhat to no impact on their decisions to buy the most-purchased consumer electronic items.
Retail In 2023: How Shopping Is Evolving
XR Experts at Dopple Predict Big Opportunities in Commerce. The retail landscape looks vastly different than it did five years ago. Ease of access and the infinite shelf mentality of ecommerce has accustomed shoppers to being able to discover, select, and quickly obtain most any product or service they need at the click of the button. The ubiquity of the smartphone (access to choice), the globalization of supply (abundance of choice), and the digitization of delivery (expedited convenience) has built a superior buying mechanism. By 2025 e-commerce is expected to account for nearly 25% of total global retails sales, compared to 2016 when it was just over 7%. Across verticals, buyers are no longer limited by what is on the store shelf, and their expectations of brands and product availability have grown in accordance with technology. Consumers have become more comfortable with shopping online, and have demonstrated a great willingness to exchange the ability to physically touch a product prior to purchase for the convenience of having it delivered to their door, particularly in the case where free returns and exchanges are points of parity between brands.
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Gong, CommerceHub, Qualtrics and more!
Can digital in-store screens drive better retail experiences? What else should sales and marketing teams do to build more omnichannel frameworks into their retail and other sales strategies? Find out more from this weekly highlight:. ___________. SalesTech Quote-of-the-Week!. Moving into the post-cookie retail media world, it will be critical for...
Bold Commerce Names Peter Karpas CEO as It Scales Composable Checkout
Ecommerce, Payments and Fintech Veteran Joins the Technology Company Powering Anywhere Commerce for Retailers. Bold Commerce, the technology company that powers tailored checkout and subscription experiences for leading omnichannel retailers and DTC brands, announced the appointment of Peter Karpas as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Karpas joins Bold with over three...
Playvox Expands Workforce Management Capacity Planner: Cost-Cutting Solution Fuels Organizations Worldwide to Hire More Efficiently and Accurately
Powerful, Digital-First Solution Provides Precision Forecasting, Supports Hiring Challenges and Elevates the Customer Experience. Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement management (WEM) solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, has expanded its Workforce Management (WFM) Capacity Planner solution. Customers across multiple verticals such as healthcare, food delivery, insurance and more, can take advantage of Playvox’s intuitive and seamless technology solution to manage their employees more effectively, while helping overcome operations challenges.
clean.io Announces Tips for E-Commerce Merchants to Protect the Customer Experience for a Busy Q4 and Holiday Season
The holiday season represents some of the most significant sales opportunities of the year; it’s crucial for businesses to protect their revenue and stay vigilant against online scams and malicious advertising. For many businesses, the fourth quarter represents the highest revenue potential for the year, with online shopping and...
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security
The company enhanced its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as...
Fobi Launches Tap2Win, A New Solution for Retail Giveaway & Sweepstakes Programs
Tap2Win significantly improves the customer experience for retail giveaways and drives improved customer acquisition and engagement for retailers and brands. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, announced the launch of their new Tap2Win Retail Giveaway solution which makes giveaways easier and more fun for users and more effective for customer acquisition for retailers and brands. Tap2Win utilizes Fobi’s Wallet Pass platform and SmartTap devices to digitize and improve the current giveaway solutions.
Talkwalker Wins Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards
Talkwalker selected as a best-in-class Social Intelligence Platform. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence and deep listening company, announced it has been selected as a winner in Adweek’s Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards in the category of “Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Intelligence Platform.”. The Adweek...
Acalvio ShadowPlex Lists on AWS Marketplace
Autonomous deception technology provides advanced cyber security to AWS customers worldwide. Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception technology, announced that the company’s ShadowPlex platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Taktile Raises $20 Million Series A Funding Round to Transform How Businesses Make Automated Decisions
Taktile empowers businesses in the financial industry to build, run and evaluate automated decision flows more easily and quicker than ever before. The platform is critical for insurance companies and lenders to launch new products fast and grow their portfolio in a profitable way. Taktile works with companies of all...
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
6sense Ranked Number 130 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced it ranked 130 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. During this time period, 6sense grew by 1,134% from 2018 to 2021.
IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Customer Experience
As we move beyond COVID-driven restrictions, IDC’s Future of Customer Experience predictions for 2023 reflect how B2B and B2C businesses must confront a new set of macroeconomic challenges – inflation, global economic instability, and flattening customer growth – while still navigating new hybrid work and organizational leadership models. Customers are demanding greater value, more memorable and immersive experiences, and greater control over how they engage with enterprises, becoming equal stakeholders in the customer experience (CX) ecosystem.
Quickbase Named a Strong Performer in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Quickbase for integration of project information management with project delivery. Quickbase, the no-code platform for complex project portfolios, announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022, its first time being evaluated in this market by Forrester. According to the report, “Emphasizing construction, engineering, healthcare and retail industries, the vendor differentiates itself by targeting key information that supports the delivery of complex projects and programs.”
Fēnom Digital Expands Award-Winning Salesforce Commerce Cloud Solutions into the Maturing B2B Market
B2B sellers to benefit from a systems integrator that understands the Salesforce Commerce Cloud ecosystem inside and out. The modern manufacturer is the new king of eCommerce. With direct-to-consumer online sales booming at the height of the pandemic, it can be easy to overlook the steady growth of the global B2B eCommerce market. What does this mean? There are expanding opportunities for manufacturers and B2B businesses to experiment with B2C channels and marketplace opportunities.
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
