Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Here's why Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after win over Colts
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Nick Sirianni has been in Philadelphia, he's been never been shy to show his emotions. After the Eagles forced the Indianapolis Colts to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter to seal a win, the Eagles head coach celebrated. He hopped on top of a bench on the sideline and hyped up some Eagles fans in the front row. Then, he kept going down the field and chirped at some Colts fans.But, as Sirianni entered the locker room following Philadelphia's 17-16 win over Indy, he was seen crying. Why was he so emotional...
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce combine for 3 TDs as Chiefs rally past Chargers
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight game, beating
Nick Canepa's Chargers report card: vs. Chiefs
Union-Tribune columnist Nick Canepa grades the Chargers after their 30-27 home loss Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs
SB Nation
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder-shoving controversy with 76ers, explained
A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft
LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
Titans have some competition for a record they do not want
The Tennessee Titans continue to inch toward resetting their infamous record of 91 different players used from a year ago. However, this time around, the Titans have some actual competition for a record they definitely wouldn’t mind losing. Despite the fact that Tennessee has already played a whopping 73...
SB Nation
7 NBA truths we learned in the first month of the season
NBA teams are built to succeed or fail over the course of an 82-game regular season slog, but you don’t need to wait all that long to draw some real conclusions about what you’re watching. After one month of play, the top of the Eastern Conference looks exactly how we expected, with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks currently setting the pace. The West is a lot more chaotic at the moment with the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz among the leaders of the pack.
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs come back late against the Chargers
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
Comments / 1