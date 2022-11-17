ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Philly

Here's why Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after win over Colts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Nick Sirianni has been in Philadelphia, he's been never been shy to show his emotions. After the Eagles forced the Indianapolis Colts to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter to seal a win, the Eagles head coach celebrated. He hopped on top of a bench on the sideline and hyped up some Eagles fans in the front row. Then, he kept going down the field and chirped at some Colts fans.But, as Sirianni entered the locker room following Philadelphia's 17-16 win over Indy, he was seen crying. Why was he so emotional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder-shoving controversy with 76ers, explained

A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KETK / FOX51 News

West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
WEST, TX
SB Nation

7 NBA truths we learned in the first month of the season

NBA teams are built to succeed or fail over the course of an 82-game regular season slog, but you don’t need to wait all that long to draw some real conclusions about what you’re watching. After one month of play, the top of the Eastern Conference looks exactly how we expected, with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks currently setting the pace. The West is a lot more chaotic at the moment with the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz among the leaders of the pack.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy