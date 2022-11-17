ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone Is Talking About "Nepo Babies," And Zoë Kravitz Just Spoke Out About What It's Like To Be One

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

"Nepo babies" will probably go down as one of the hottest terms of 2022.

Ragnar Schmuck / Getty Images/fStop

For those who don't know, a nepo baby is basically the child of a famous person who benefits from their famous parent's or parents' success.

Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

These include the Beckham kids...

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Disney+

...Maude Apatow...

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

...and Zoë Kravitz.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Though, if we're being honest, 90% of people in Hollywood are nepo babies to begin with.

Ragnar Schmuck / Getty Images/fStop

Soo, obviously you know Zoë's father is Lenny Kravitz and her mom is Lisa Bonet.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

And her grandmother is Roxie Roker from The Jeffersons .

CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She has a very rich past.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In an interview with GQ , Zoë brought up her "deep insecurity" about not deserving her own success.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

She also brought up the whole nepo baby thing.

Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

"It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business," she said.

James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

"It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Soooo, I guess that's that?

Fox

And honestly, the only thing I'm jealous of Zoë for is the fact that she got to meet Britney Spears on the set of her Oops!... I Did It Again album shoot.

