ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

From Andrew Garfield To Emma D'Arcy, Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HTNn_0jEbmeHn00

The GQ Men of the Year Awards are back! Here's who was in the house:

1. Suki Waterhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsmIS_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

2. Will Poulter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWHfQ_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

3. Sabrina Elba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZfn7_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

4. Jack Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpJc2_0jEbmeHn00
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

5. Myha'la Herrold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK2tw_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

6. Andrew Garfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255CDp_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

7. Emma D'Arcy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzGX4_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

8. Lee Jung-jae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eca5u_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Jourdan Dunn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtJPg_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

10. Lucien Laviscount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PI96A_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

11. Alexandra Daddario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgQSa_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

12. John Boyega

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTvsB_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

13. Paul Mescal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KWrU_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Sydney Sweeney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAPiA_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Connor Swindells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rk4Jl_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

16. Daisy Edgar-Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKdJ9_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

17. Phoebe Dynevor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFETz_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

18. Charlie Cox and Samantha Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZdfy_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

19. Yasmin Finney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLkKJ_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

20. Harry Lawtey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALU3U_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

21. Arlo Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3mO8_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

22. James McAvoy and his younger sister, Joy McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSnDi_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

23. William Gao

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cumdd_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

24. Candice Swanepoel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGTd1_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

25. Aitch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF1xb_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

26. Little Simz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3il5FO_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

27. Jordan Barrett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8zvh_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

28. Sharon Horgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gePu9_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

29. Micheal Ward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAj8D_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

30. Anna Wintour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZgmu_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

31. Joseph Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtJvn_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

32. Leomie Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRgNa_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

33. Stormzy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzMqO_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

34. Stella Maxwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awND0_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

35. Phil Dunster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eOZC_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

36. Salma Hayek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEgsn_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

37. David Jonsson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O90pA_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

38. Milly Alcock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvjhW_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

39. Hak Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJdqf_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

40. Saffron Hocking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlbnO_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

41. Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJcD8_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

42. Ikram Abdi Omar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OUuz_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

43. Maxim Baldry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCLvt_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

44. Neelam Gill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJpAU_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

45. Sebastian Croft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxxUr_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

46. Leah Williamson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfsC0_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

47. Sir Mo Farah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqV3t_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

48. Sheila Atim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WikVn_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage

49. Richard Biedul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f959W_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

50. Bianca Saunders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZTNZ_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

51. Mike Quyen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBtQu_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

52. Anya Chalotra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Edg17_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

53. Louis Partridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0tuK_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

54. Alex Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMYoR_0jEbmeHn00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

55. Laurence O'Fuarain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1piV_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

56. Marisa Abela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLmCm_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

57. Raven Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ra8AP_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

58. Imani-Lara Lansiquot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyrEG_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

59. Harry Trevaldwyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX3qr_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

60. Madeleine Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykEN3_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

61. Leon Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Iajs_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

62. Alica Schmidt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKotO_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

63. Fabien Frankel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rm7P1_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

64. Jodie Harsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTlEu_0jEbmeHn00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

65. Ashnikko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OPba_0jEbmeHn00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

66. Ella Hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MY0ze_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

67. Roya Farrokhian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359wwR_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

68. Vikki Theo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2jAL_0jEbmeHn00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy