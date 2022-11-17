From Andrew Garfield To Emma D'Arcy, Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Related
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Lea Michele Had A Great Response For The Commenters Who Still Think She Can't Read
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
Finneas Opened Up About How He Feels About Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie, 20, confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old singer and songwriter around Halloween.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
Machine Gun Kelly's Spike Suit Was The Real Winner At The American Music Awards
You can look, but don't you touch!
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Lupita Nyong'o Posted A Video Of Her Training To Swim In "Wakanda Forever," And It's Satisfying And Terrifying At The Same Time
“Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked!"
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
