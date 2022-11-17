ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, overflowing with culture and beauty. It’s the perfect destination if you want your kids to truly see the vast, impressive, and diverse world around them. Art flows through the city’s lifeblood, with galleries littering the area wherever you turn. It...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall

Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis

Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale

There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus

The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to...
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time

Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbex.com

HonorHealth Outbids Banner for Scottsdale Land

Local media outlets are reporting that in a surprising bidding war, HonorHealth has outbid fellow healthcare system Banner Health in an auction for a 48-acre Arizona State Land Department parcel near Hayden Road and the Loop 101 freeway in north Scottsdale. Banner was the initial applicant for the auction, requesting...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Caliber will develop 100-acre The Riverwalk project near Scottsdale

Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor today announced the purchase of the lease rights for 100 acres of land to begin developing The Riverwalk Development project, located in the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). The proposed Riverwalk property is located alongside the 101...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE

