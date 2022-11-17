Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, overflowing with culture and beauty. It’s the perfect destination if you want your kids to truly see the vast, impressive, and diverse world around them. Art flows through the city’s lifeblood, with galleries littering the area wherever you turn. It...
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis
Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
citysuntimes.com
Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale
There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus
The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
AZFamily
Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to...
peoriatimes.com
Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time
Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
citysuntimes.com
ADOT: Loop 101, 202 ramps, SR 87 restricted in East Valley Nov. 20 for triathlon
Ramp and lane restrictions are planned along Loop 101 (Pima Freeway), Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and State Route 87 (Country Club Drive) in the Tempe, Mesa and Fountain Hills areas on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a triathlon event. Drivers should plan for restrictions between approximately 6 a.m. and 6...
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbex.com
HonorHealth Outbids Banner for Scottsdale Land
Local media outlets are reporting that in a surprising bidding war, HonorHealth has outbid fellow healthcare system Banner Health in an auction for a 48-acre Arizona State Land Department parcel near Hayden Road and the Loop 101 freeway in north Scottsdale. Banner was the initial applicant for the auction, requesting...
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
azbigmedia.com
Caliber will develop 100-acre The Riverwalk project near Scottsdale
Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor today announced the purchase of the lease rights for 100 acres of land to begin developing The Riverwalk Development project, located in the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). The proposed Riverwalk property is located alongside the 101...
AZFamily
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
KTAR.com
Anonymous player wins $1.3 million at slot machine at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort
PHOENIX — One lucky player can say they’re a millionaire after hitting the best slot machine play of their life at an Arizona casino. The player, who has chosen to stay anonymous, won $1.31 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine jackpot at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, the casino announced Friday.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
