Recreational drug use and experimentation with drugs has been an ongoing problem in communities across the nation, but it has never been more deadly than it has been since the introduction of Fentanyl laced pills. Cities began to see the effects of the pills back in 2017 and it has slowly made its way to the Pacific Northwest. Ian Jarmin is the school nurse for the Siuslaw School District and he is concerned that it could become widespread among the student population which could be instantly deadly for those experimenting with drugs. He says that Fentanyl laced pills can hold varying amounts of the drug making the use of them like a game of Russian roulette. Florence Police Chief John Pitcher says they have seen an increase of the pills here in Florence. He says whatever the new “it” drug is it eventually makes it to the Florence community. He also says overdoses from the drug are occurring all the time. Jarmin says educating youth is a priority and the school district is hosting a special streaming event that was produced by the University of Oregon with cooperation from Lane County Public Health. It is a free event but does require pre registration. Siuslaw schools has set up a link to the registration at Siuslaw.k12.or.us. Jarmin says the event will be available on most devices that can stream, but the SMS site will have additional informative materials and access to items that can help prevent accidental overdose. The live-stream event begins this evening at 5:45.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO