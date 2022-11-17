Read full article on original website
How does this help with the ‘climate’?
Oregon’s state land-use regulators are telling Albany, Corvallis and other cities above 50,000 population to designate “climate friendly” parts of town where people can live so they don’t need to drive to meet day-to-day needs. This state order is causing lots of work in city planning...
kezi.com
Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes. Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and...
kezi.com
Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market opens for the season
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market at the Lane Events Center is open for the season. The market will be open every weekend until Dec. 24. It will also be open on Black Friday and the day before Christmas Eve. The market's hours are from 10 a.m. until...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
wholecommunity.news
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
Rural Oregon town rejected a preschool for years. Now parents embrace its expansion
Days before Halloween, children at Yoncalla Preschool gathered around a table displaying images of loved ones who had passed away, some shown in framed photos, some hand-drawn: Delanee’s grandma wearing a Santa hat, Brooklynn’s grandpa holding her on his lap, Jayah’s pug named Romeo. The class was...
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
KATU.com
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
klcc.org
1-day donation drive for Operation Winter Survival Stockpile happening in Eugene
A one-day winter survival donation drive is underway today at First Christian Church in Eugene. KLCC checked in on Operation Winter Survival Stockpile this morning. Into its first hour, the drive was off to a modest start. Tables with labeled totes and bins were spread out across a large intake area, with a few items. But people kept coming in, with donated goods for the homeless community.
wholecommunity.news
Ready NW flooding presentation now online
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presentation Nov. 14 on Willamette Valley dams is now available on YouTube. Ready NW will host a follow-up discussion Dec. 6. from Jacque Wurster, River Road Community Organization. Ready NW Eugene and the River Road Community Organization hosted a presentation Nov. 14 with the...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 12 Oregon vs No. 10 Utah
No. 12 Oregon is hosting its final home game of the football season, honoring some of its most important players as they finish their home careers tonight, and they do it against an opponent who blew them out twice in a three-week span last season to knock them out of the college football playoffs and then eventually the Rose Bowl. To say Saturday night's game against No. 10 Utah is big would be an understatement.
hh-today.com
Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received
Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
ijpr.org
Mon 8:30 | Roseburg robotics company branches out from timber, in The Ground Floor
Some of the dullest jobs on assembly lines have been taken over by robots. That is true in the timber industry as well, where people who used to perform the same sets of motions all day long can now run and fix the robots who do the work instead. This month our business segment,
philomathnews.com
Fire destroys rural house southwest of Philomath
A fire in the early morning hours Thursday destroyed a house on Henderson Road about eight miles southwest of Philomath. The residents of the house, which is located on Starker Forests property, were not home at the time of the fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Deputy Fire Chief Rich...
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
philomathnews.com
Lumina announces new executive director
Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care announced this week the appointment of Amy Baird as executive director. Baird served as Lumina’s social services manager for two years, overseeing bereavement, caregiver support, volunteer and transitions programs. With over 20 years of experience in social work, Baird is familiar with local resources, community partners and the needs of patients in Linn and Benton counties.
kcfmradio.com
Fentanyl Laced Pills; Measure 114; Mapleton Schools See Increase; TSP Input Needed
Recreational drug use and experimentation with drugs has been an ongoing problem in communities across the nation, but it has never been more deadly than it has been since the introduction of Fentanyl laced pills. Cities began to see the effects of the pills back in 2017 and it has slowly made its way to the Pacific Northwest. Ian Jarmin is the school nurse for the Siuslaw School District and he is concerned that it could become widespread among the student population which could be instantly deadly for those experimenting with drugs. He says that Fentanyl laced pills can hold varying amounts of the drug making the use of them like a game of Russian roulette. Florence Police Chief John Pitcher says they have seen an increase of the pills here in Florence. He says whatever the new “it” drug is it eventually makes it to the Florence community. He also says overdoses from the drug are occurring all the time. Jarmin says educating youth is a priority and the school district is hosting a special streaming event that was produced by the University of Oregon with cooperation from Lane County Public Health. It is a free event but does require pre registration. Siuslaw schools has set up a link to the registration at Siuslaw.k12.or.us. Jarmin says the event will be available on most devices that can stream, but the SMS site will have additional informative materials and access to items that can help prevent accidental overdose. The live-stream event begins this evening at 5:45.
KVAL
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
What’s the best grocery store in Salem?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Salem? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
