MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The number of small businesses in Minnesota continues to grow. The Mankato Area follows the trend. “Minnesota ranks in the top five to ten and recently, we were ranked one for five year business survival rate,” economic development and research manager of GMG, Ryan Vesey said. “So that’s the amount of businesses that we’re still in after five years.”

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO