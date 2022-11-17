Read full article on original website
Chilifest fundraiser raises money for local veteran service members and families
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local non-profit organization sold chili for a special cause in Mankato on Saturday, Nov. 19. The South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization held its annual “chilifest” fundraiser to support veterans in Nicollet, Blue Earth, and Le Sueur counties. Eight competitors sold their...
United Way hosts annual reading festival for families
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way held its annual reading festival at the Mankato Family YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 19. The United Way Reading Festival offers families a chance to develop their child’s literacy skills, as well as connect parents to child-education resources. About 20 organizations...
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
Springfield Tops Deer River
Springfield Tops Deer River
United Way to host reading festival with free books, kids’ activities
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way is gearing up to host its annual Reading Festival Saturday. The free event aims to promote literacy and celebrate reading. It’s open to all children and families-- who can shop free books from Capstone. Pre-K through third-graders can also take...
Mi Pueblo: North Mankato Mexican restaurant sizzles the senses
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday is filled with Mexican flavors and and -- oh, yeah! --a little heat, too! Kelsey and Lisa take you inside Mi Pueblo in North Mankato.
Mountain Lake’s canning production creates food for Ukrainian families
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mountain Lake's canning production creates food for Ukrainian families
Hwy 22 reopens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Orthodontics took a fun pumpkin contest and turned it into an opportunity to give back to the community they serve. “Last year we decided to do something a little bit different. We wanted to include the South Central Dental community so that they could get involved as well,” said Liz Swanson, marketing coordinator of Southern Minnesota Orthodontics.
Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County
VAN CRASHES INTO TREE IN NICOLLET COUNTY
Small businesses continue to grow in Greater Mankato Area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The number of small businesses in Minnesota continues to grow. The Mankato Area follows the trend. “Minnesota ranks in the top five to ten and recently, we were ranked one for five year business survival rate,” economic development and research manager of GMG, Ryan Vesey said. “So that’s the amount of businesses that we’re still in after five years.”
Denzer captures 2nd-place medal in Class A state meet
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three area schools made their mark in this year’s Class A girls’ swimming and diving championship finals inside Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota on Friday. Mankato West’s 200 Yard Medley Relay team of Olivia Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee,...
Fairmont falls to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-7 in state semifinals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Cardinals football team falls in the State Class AAA finals to Dilworth-Glyndon Felton 16-7. The Cardinals finish the season with a 10-3 record.
MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Minnesota State football team took care of business against Wayne State in the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks broke the game wide open after a low-scoring first half to defeat their NSIC-rival Wildcats 26-9,...
Hardy Wills-Traxler sentenced to prison after second-degree murder charges
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man who pleaded guilty to killing his father before setting their home on fire will be sentenced today. In January 2021, Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, now 28, confessed to stabbing his father, 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler, and burning their family home. Wills-Traxler was...
