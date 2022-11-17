Read full article on original website
Formula 1 to Launch Entry-Level F1 Academy Category for Young Women
The new championship, called F1 Academy, will debut in 2023. The goal is to see female drivers on the F3 grid in the next two to three years. Drivers will be expected to bring sponsorship, and the F1 Academy will be run by current F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel, feature 15 cars.
That's a Wrap! Verstappen Closes Out Historic F1 Season with Abu Dhabi Win
Formula 1’s longest season finally came to a conclusion at the flashy Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with a dominant sign-off by Max Verstappen, and an auf wiedersehen to Sebastian Vettel. Autoweek recaps the talking points. Verstappen Signs off with 15th Win. The 2022 season started...
American Logan Sargeant Gets Super License, Secures 2023 Williams F1 Ride
American Logan Sargeant’s space on Formula 1’s 2023 grid with the Williams F1 team was secured this weekend in Abu Dhabi after he finished fourth in the Formula 2 championship. Williams said in Austin that Sargeant would provisionally race for them in 2023. but he still had to...
Angry Max Vestappen Says Criticism of His F1 Actions at Brazil Affecting 'Mum, Girlfriend'
Red Bull insists it had "not agreed a strategy" prior to the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix race that involved Max Verstappen moving over for Sergio Perez. A defiant Verstappen refused to let Perez, who is fighting for second place in the F1 Drivers' Standings, pass late in the Brazilian GP.
Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Nov. 18 Edition
It's that time of the week when we get REVVED UP!!! once again with some of the best reader comments off the most-read Autoweek stories of the previous week!. This week, with NASCAR and IndyCar nestled into long winter hibernations, we still have plenty of things to talk about when it comes to Formula 1 and NHRA. Enjoy!
