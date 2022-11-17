Read full article on original website
Report: Judge rules Mickelson's involvement in LIV antitrust case NOT over
Phil Mickelson may have to give evidence in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, after a judge ruled the six-time major champion is still the subject of discovery. This news was first reported by Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel. Hoggard's report outlines that Mickelson, along with Hudson...
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
‘Starting to feel weird’: Bryson DeChambeau reveals huge weight loss, regrets bulking up
Over the past two years, Bryson DeChambeau became the poster child for big drives and a major proponent of adding weight and muscle to gain yards. But Big Bryson is no more, with the 29-year-old recently dropping his bulk-up scheme in favor of the exact opposite: losing huge amounts of weight to improve his health and prevent injuries.
REVEALED: Rory McIlroy's phone call to Cam Smith about LIV Golf after Open win
Cameron Smith has revealed how Rory McIlroy phoned him just days after he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, urging him to remain on the PGA Tour instead of jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, according to an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. Smith, 29, had...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship
To say Jon Rahm loves playing the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates would be the understatement of understatements. The 28-year-old Spaniard had two wins and a T-4 showing in his three previous starts in the Old World circuit’s season finale, posting a scoring average of 67.66.
LPGA Tour event won't return to Fort Myers' Crown Colony Golf Club in 2023
The LPGA Tour will not be returning to Fort Myers next year. While last February's Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf Club was initially billed as a one-off event, there appeared to be mutual interest in bringing it back to Fort Myers. But that won't happen in 2023, Crown...
Venue owned by Donald Trump sweeps accolades at World Golf Awards
Trump Turnberry cleaned up at the recent World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi as the venue's hotel and halfway house were named the best in the business. As reported by the Ayr Advertiser, the South Ayrshire site was named Europe's 'Best Golf Hotel' and also the best in Scotland. The famous Turnberry Lighthouse was also named the 'Best Halfway House' in the world.
Will LPGA players be able to say no to a LIV women's golf league? Some are sending out warning signals
NAPLES, Fla. — Billions of dollars in startup money. $20 million purses. $4 million winners’ checks. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund showed it would spare nothing to make sure its controversial LIV Golf Series got a foothold. Now the focus shifts to a possible women’s LIV Golf...
Women's LIV Golf league could be difficult for many LPGA golfers to turn down | Opinion
"I think the LPGA will have to handle it differently than the PGA Tour," Madelene Sagstrom said. "We're a little bit more vulnerable I would say."
Sahith Theegala's caddie 'fired' tour player Andrew Putnam, and now they're in RSM's final round together
Will it be bad blood when Sahith Theegala and Andrew Putnam step onto the the first tee on Sunday, each having a chance to win the RSM Classic? Probably not, considering they are two of the more well-liked players on the PGA Tour and they are both alums of Pepperdine University. You know, Wave pride and all of that.
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
PGA Tour: these players missed the cut at the 2022 RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season comes to an end this Sunday with the conclusion of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort. But for some players, the end came prematurely with a Friday missed cut. Sixty-nine golfers from a field...
Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson
It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion. Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole. Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
7 ways to refresh your worn-out golf clubs | Fully Equipped mailbag
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. My clubs look tired and worn out, but they still perform great. Anything I can do? Michelle M. – Oregon. No matter how your...
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
FTX Collapse Hits Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan and Coachella
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle has shocked the entire cryptocurrency industry. It is still early to determine the full damage. Industry sources agree that it will take many years to restore public confidence in the crypto industry. This crisis of confidence is also coupled with a liquidity crisis impacting many...
'Golf Is Too Good' - Gary Player Calls For Truce Between PGA Tour And LIV Golf
The nine-time Major winner has asked both Tours to end their ongoing feud as 'golf is too good'
A late Friday rally helps, but Rory McIlroy faces ‘a good challenge’ if he wants win the DP World Tour's season-long title
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It is a long-established truism: one of the hardest things to do in golf is making a birdie when you really need a birdie. Or three. Standing on the 16th tee in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy figured he needed nothing less than a trio of those elusive figures if he was to be anywhere near the half-way lead.
