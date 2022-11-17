ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

Report: Judge rules Mickelson's involvement in LIV antitrust case NOT over

Phil Mickelson may have to give evidence in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, after a judge ruled the six-time major champion is still the subject of discovery. This news was first reported by Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel. Hoggard's report outlines that Mickelson, along with Hudson...
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert

Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: Rory McIlroy's phone call to Cam Smith about LIV Golf after Open win

Cameron Smith has revealed how Rory McIlroy phoned him just days after he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, urging him to remain on the PGA Tour instead of jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, according to an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. Smith, 29, had...
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship

To say Jon Rahm loves playing the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates would be the understatement of understatements. The 28-year-old Spaniard had two wins and a T-4 showing in his three previous starts in the Old World circuit’s season finale, posting a scoring average of 67.66.
golfmagic.com

Venue owned by Donald Trump sweeps accolades at World Golf Awards

Trump Turnberry cleaned up at the recent World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi as the venue's hotel and halfway house were named the best in the business. As reported by the Ayr Advertiser, the South Ayrshire site was named Europe's 'Best Golf Hotel' and also the best in Scotland. The famous Turnberry Lighthouse was also named the 'Best Halfway House' in the world.
golfmagic.com

Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end

One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson

It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
The Associated Press

Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion. Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole. Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.
Golf.com

7 ways to refresh your worn-out golf clubs | Fully Equipped mailbag

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. My clubs look tired and worn out, but they still perform great. Anything I can do? Michelle M. – Oregon. No matter how your...
Golf Channel

PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract

The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse Hits Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan and Coachella

The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle has shocked the entire cryptocurrency industry. It is still early to determine the full damage. Industry sources agree that it will take many years to restore public confidence in the crypto industry. This crisis of confidence is also coupled with a liquidity crisis impacting many...
Golf Digest

A late Friday rally helps, but Rory McIlroy faces ‘a good challenge’ if he wants win the DP World Tour's season-long title

DUBAI, U.A.E. — It is a long-established truism: one of the hardest things to do in golf is making a birdie when you really need a birdie. Or three. Standing on the 16th tee in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy figured he needed nothing less than a trio of those elusive figures if he was to be anywhere near the half-way lead.

