CLINTON, Ind. — An Indiana high school student was injured when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom during training. Indiana State Police said in a news release that it was investigating the accidental shooting at South Vermillion High School. Vermillion County Deputy Tim DisPennett, identified as a 19-year veteran of the department, was teaching a law enforcement class at South Vermillion High School based on different scenarios. State police said that during the course of the instruction, DisPennett “accidentally discharged his service weapon striking a student in the classroom.”
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Rantoul Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Falcon Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found two people who had been shot upon arrival. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 15-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a […]
While going over a "bad guy" scenario, 19-year veteran deputy Tim DisPennett accidentally grabbed his service weapon instead of his training gun — and discharged it at a student. While teaching a law enforcement class at South Vermillion County High School in Clinton, Indiana, the off-duty sheriff’s deputy in...
State police confirmed that the weapon involved was the service weapon of the deputy.
Vermillion County — An Indiana high school student was accidently shot by a deputy teaching a law enforcement class, according to a spokesperson with Indiana State Police (ISP). Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19 year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, was instructing students on various types of law...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
(Above) Tammy Pollitt, Brooke Davis, and Caylynne Dobbles from Birth to Five Illinois speak at STEP meeting. This past Friday’s STEPUP meeting at Danville’s Second Church of Christ focused on another specific challenge for the Vermilion County area. The topic was early childhood development, and getting those under the age of six ready for school. Tammy Pollitt from Birth to Five Illinois mentioned that throughout the county there are over 6,000 children under the age of six, but only about 1,200 are in some kind of early development or pre-K program. Niah Hamilton, who runs the federal grant iGrow program for the entire county, says that’s a disturbing number.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community comes together to pay its respects after a tragedy. Wednesday night a trailer fire took the lives of two young children in Clay County. A vigil was held at the residence on West State Road in Brazil. Dozens of people from the neighborhood gathered at the site with candles […]
