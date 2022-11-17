ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita High School Football Playoffs Preview: Golden Valley Grizzlies On Verge Of Championship Game Appearance

By Karen Marin
 3 days ago

The Grizzlies are the last man standing of all the Santa Clarita high school football teams.

Golden Valley (8-4) vs. Mayfair (8-4) – November 18th @ Bellflower High School

The Golden Valley Grizzlies dominated the field with a victory over the Paloma Valley Wildcats last week, making them one step closer to a championship game appearance. If they can manage a victory against the Mayfair Monsoons, the Grizzlies will have secured a championship match-up for the CIF Division 7 finals.

Even after finishing 5th in the Foothill League, the Grizzlies were able to prove their resilience these last couple weeks and especially last week against a team like Paloma Valley who finished 1st in their league. The Grizzlies quarterback, Christopher Melkonian had some intricate plays that were key to their victory including 31-yard & 24-yard touchdown passes.

Melkonian has never been shy to throw the ball especially when wide receiver Ajani Smith is down the field. Working with his team on offense and defense, Ajani Smith is averaging 64.3 receiving yards per game while on defense has a total of 4 interceptions this season. To face off against Smith, Mayfair could be looking to cornerback Joseph Aguilar in order to keep that ball out of Smith’s hands. Aguilar has a total 3 interceptions and 9 total tackles to his name, making him a formidable opponent against Smith.

On paper, the Grizzlies and Monsoons each have their strengths but overall are fairly balanced. The Grizzlies lead in rushing yards per game as Golden Valley running back Julien Rios averages 46.6 yards per game. On the other hand, on the Monsoon’s side, it’s quarterback Evan Tomich keeping the running game alive averaging 41.8 yards per game.

Tomich currently has more passing yards this season compared with Melkonian averaging 156.7 yards. On the other side of those throws, his brother Owen Tomich stands averaging 85.2 receiving yards per game. On the Monsoon’s defense, tight end Leroy Palu absolutely bulldozes the offensive line with six sacks, ranking 6th in the division for total sacks. With a spot in the 2022 CIF Division 7 Championship matchup hanging in the balance, it’s now a question of who wants it more?

Golden Valley and Mayfair are set to face off Friday at Bellflower High School with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

