Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How an ex-Google Head of Ads developed an ad-free search engine
Sridhar Ramaswamy had been working at Google for 15 years before deciding it was time to go. He started as a software engineer. He climbed the ranks until reaching the board of executives. His final role was working as the head of Google's advertising division - quite possibly its most lucrative department.
TechRadar
Google's Pixel Fold might finally make us appreciate Samsung
Folks looking for Black Friday phone deals ask us what makes the best Samsung phones worth buying, it’s easy to show you. Look at the design innovation on the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4. Check out the infinite features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s easy to appreciate Samsung phones, but Samsung also takes its share of criticism, especially when it comes to the way it’s software looks and functions.
TechRadar
YouTube for TV gets a new start up sound – and could be adding comments
If you use the YouTube app on your big screen television set, you may have noticed a couple of changes in recent days: a new sound and animation that appears when the app starts up, and the option to display comments alongside what you're watching. The sound is official, and...
TechRadar
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design gets shown off in unofficial renders
With the OnePlus Buds Pro, we got a premium pair of wireless earbuds from OnePlus, in a market that is getting increasingly competitive – and now we might have our first look at what the company is planning for a follow-up. Over at 91mobiles (opens in new tab)there are...
TechRadar
1Password will soon future-proof your passkeys
1Password is planning to support passkeys, the latest and greatest biometric sign-in standard, from “early 2023”, in a move that seeks to wrest the current perceived dominance of the technology away from Apple. That’s according to Steve Won, Chief Product Officer for the password manager company. In an...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy - here are the 13 best offers so far
Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy just one week ahead the official sale event. While retailers typically reserve their juiciest Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, Best Buy is doing things a bit differently this year by offering Black Friday pricing right now. That means you score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 13 Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy that we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have the best chipset of any 2023 Android phone
We’ve been hearing for a while that Samsung will reportedly use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally in the Galaxy S23 line, which was already good news for reasons we’ll get into below. But now it looks like the company might go one better, and equip these phones with an exclusive, even more powerful variant of the chipset.
TechRadar
Windows 11 gets a fix for a nasty CPU bug that slowed down your PC
Windows 11 insiders have witnessed the release of a new test build which fixes some nasty bugs, including a couple pertaining to File Explorer, and it adds some minor new features to boot. Windows 11 (22H2) build 22621.898 has hit the release preview channel, and there’s an important bug fix...
TechRadar
Google Chrome extensions could pose high security risk, researchers fear
Extensions for Google Chrome, those small add-ons that make the popular browser more functional, are actually quite a big security risk, new research has found. Earlier this week, data protection firm Incogni published a new report, based on an analysis of 1,237 Google Chrome extensions available for download at the Chrome Web Store.
TechRadar
13 Black Friday Apple deals to shop now: $90 AirPods, $269 iPad, $349 Apple Watch 8
Black Friday Apple deals are always some of the most coveted offers, thanks to record-low prices on best-selling devices like AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more. While we're just days away from the official Black Friday deals event, retailers have launched early sales with incredible offers, and we have all the best early Black Friday Apple deals that you can shop for right now.
TechRadar
These PC deals are as good as any you'll find on Black Friday, so grab em while you can
Computers for your home or office are some of the most popular holiday items on everyone's shopping list this time of year, and this year's sales are bringing some of the best prices we've ever seen on powerful new PCs like the HP Victus 15L and the Apple iMac 24-inch.
TechRadar
How to buy a really cheap Apple Watch on Black Friday
Want an Apple Watch? If you’re an iOS user interested in looking after your health in 2023, or kick-starting a new fitness regime, an Apple Watch is a near-essential purchase. Perhaps you’re looking to upgrade your old one, or maybe this will be your first Apple Watch. Either...
TechRadar
Apple Black Friday Shopping Event: the good, the bad and the missing deals
The Apple Black Friday deals are now starting to ramp up, but the manufacturer itself doesn't really do discounts in its own sales. Instead, as we've seen in previous years, it'll be running an Apple Shopping Event (opens in new tab) that'll give you gift cards, rather than price cuts, on certain products.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday portable monitor deals 2022: when they’ll start and what to expect
A portable monitor can turbocharge your productivity – here’s how to get a great deal on a Cyber Monday special. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28, so it’s coming around quickly –you’ve got to be on your toes if you want to save on portable monitors and other top-notch bits of tech.
TechRadar
When does Black Friday start? Here's the date - plus when the best deals will start
Loads of sales are underway today, but has Black Friday actually started yet? We're here to provide all the answers. It's late November and there are Black Friday 2022 ads everywhere. But when does Black Friday actually start? Is it already running?. Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25...
TechRadar
Get this brilliant eufy car vacuum for nearly half the usual price
The eufy HomeVac Venture H30 is cheaper than ever, but this deal won't be around for long. We're seeing lots of great Black Friday deals on more powerful cordless vacuum models such as the Eufy Homevacs H30 Venture. Instead of the usual price of £149.99, Amazon has discounted it by a massive 47% to just £79.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Black Friday antivirus deals 2022: when is it and what to expect
Black Friday 2022 will arrive on November 25, one of the year’s biggest shopping days – so it’s a great time to find bargains. And with big savings available on the best antivirus software, there’s rarely a better time to invest in some tech protection. After...
TechRadar
Meet the smartest office building in the world
With most of us choosing to work from home for at least part of the time, the need for physical offices is perhaps somewhat on the wane. Many businesses (especially those with high rents to pay or leases to run) are looking to address this drop off with perks such as free meals, flexible hours or other perks, but could the answer to a better workplace actually be better technology?
TechRadar
Is it Black Friday today? When to start seriously shopping for the best deals in the sales
Loads of sales are underway today, but is it even Black Friday? We're here to provide all the answers. It's Friday, it's November, and there are Black Friday 2022 ads everywhere. So if you're wondering whether it's Black Friday today, it's a fair question. The short answer is: no. Black...
TechRadar
I've waited two years to bring you these Black Friday graphics card deals
For more than two years, graphics card prices and availability have been absolutely abyssmal, but with the crypto crash and the release of Nvidia's next generation of graphics cards, our long, frustrating wait for affordable graphics cards has finally come to an end. Black Friday deals are always a great...
Comments / 0