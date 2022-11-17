Read full article on original website
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
ESPN
Estrada leads Hofstra against Saint Mary's (CA) after 27-point game
Hofstra Pride (4-0) at Saint Mary's Gaels (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Saint Mary's Gaels after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra's 85-76 victory over the San Jose State Spartans. Saint Mary's (CA) finished 26-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels...
greaterlongisland.com
Jack Coan’s football career continues with rebooted XFL
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Jack Coan is heading to the XFL. The signal caller from Sayville will be part of the rebooted professional league...
Basketball pro joins Bronx school for new gymnasium revamp
A Bronx middle school’s gym renovation proved to be a slam dunk for students, as they were joined by professional basketball player and actor Brawley Chisholm.
Mount Vernon High School Alum Receives Full-Ride Chadwick Boseman Scholarship
An alum of a high school in Westchester County has received a full-ride college scholarship in the name of deceased actor Chadwick Boseman. Jayleen Seeburg, who graduated from Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts in 2022, has received the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will cover her four years of schooling at Howard University in Washington, DC, according to the high school.
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
informedinfrastructure.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
The 10 best dive bars in New York, according to Yelp
So where can we find the most divine dives in the Empire State?
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen 'could hit the jackpot with casino license near Citi Field with more people set for the area' after NYCFC's $780m stadium project was approved
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen could reportedly hit the jackpot after New York City FC announced a $780million stadium deal at Willets Point. NYCFC's new stadium, set to be ready by 2027, alongside a hotel and 2,500 housing units -- which will be adjacent to the Mets' Citi Field stadium -- could provide Cohen with a launching pad to securing a casino license set to be offered by Albany politicians.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
restaurantclicks.com
America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit
Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In New York City
You are searching for the awesome hospital list in the New York City zone, right? I’ve given in this blog the awesome hospital list these are physically located in the New York City. Also, a direction map link from your area, and details area, Website details, Support Line, estimate...
Lucky Winner: Yonkers Man Wins $925K Jackpot At Empire City Casino
A lucky Westchester County man has won the largest jackpot of the year at a popular casino in the county. Walter from Yonkers, who did not release his last name, won a $925,488 jackpot at Empire City Casino after betting $20 on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine, according to an announcement by the casino from Tuesday, Nov. 15.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
