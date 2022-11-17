Read full article on original website
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Cardi B Slays Surprise Performance With GloRilla At 2022 American Music Awards: Watch
Cardi B, 30, looked beyond amazing at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. The rapper attended the event to perform, and she looked like a winner when she got up on stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to sing “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla. GloRilla started the performance of one of her biggest hits with a team of backup dancers, but midway through the song, she brought out Cardi B to sing her part of the song and the crowd went wild!
