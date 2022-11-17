ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Wins 2022 Magnus Cup Invitational Championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Akron swimming and diving team captured their sixth Magnus Cup Invitational championship, including back-to-back title in 2021 and 2022, posting five wins coupled with nine second and third place performances en route to 1,532.5 total points at Busbey Natatorium on Saturday. Akron opened the final...
AKRON, OH
Akron Basketball Opens Cayman Islands Classic against WKU

Akron Zips (2-1) vs Western Kentucky (3-0) Monday, Nov. 21 • John Gray Gymnasium. Grand Cayman Island • 1:30 PM (ET) • FloSports TV. The Akron Zips men's basketball program returns to Grand Cayman Island for the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic on Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. Akron opens the tournament against Western Kentucky at John Gray Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. Fans can follow the games live on FloSports TV (subscription) with Scott Warmann (PxP) and Jess Settles (analyst) calling the action. The Zips' radio broadcast will air on the Akron Sports Network WHLO 640 AM with hosts Dave Skoczen and Joe Dunn. The pregame show starts 30 minutes prior to the contest. The free audio stream is available at iHeart Radio. Fans can also follow the action on GoZips.com via Live Stats.
AKRON, OH
Akron Diving Strong Showing at 2022 Magnus Cup Invitational

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Akron diving team registered a dominating performance at the 2022 Magnus Cup Invitational, claiming all three medals in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events while finishing with gold and silver off the platform at Busbey Natatorium on Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19. SeniorPaige Kalik (Irwin, Pa.) captured a pair of gold medals while qualifying for NCAA Diving Zones in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. Kalik posted an all-time personal best off the 1-meter board, finishing with 297.15 points. She followed with a second championship performance in the 3-meter event, earning 278.10 points.
AKRON, OH
Akron Rallies Past Youngstown State, 61-44

AKRON, Ohio - Behind a dominant stretch spanning the course of the second and third quarters, the Akron women's basketball team came from behind to defeat visiting Youngstown State (1-2), 61-44, in a non-league showdown on Friday, Nov. 18 at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron (2-1) dominated the second and...
AKRON, OH
Akron Hosts Pitt In Second Round of NCAA Tournament

No. 15 Akron (11-3-5) vs. Pitt (9-4-5) Sunday, Nov. 20. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety at all...
AKRON, OH
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game

While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather

A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
THIRD TIME’S A CHARM, CARDINALS GOING TO STATE

RAVENNA, OH- On a freezing cold night in northeast Ohio, The Canfield Cardinals met the Chardon Hilltoppers in the regional final for the second time in three years. Chardon won 15 consecutive playoff games before meeting the Cardinals after winning back to back state championships in 2020 and 2021. The Cardinals defense fought hard all night long to hold the Hilltoppers to just seven points, which was enough to go back to state for the first time since 2005.
CANFIELD, OH

