gozips.com
Akron Wins 2022 Magnus Cup Invitational Championship
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Akron swimming and diving team captured their sixth Magnus Cup Invitational championship, including back-to-back title in 2021 and 2022, posting five wins coupled with nine second and third place performances en route to 1,532.5 total points at Busbey Natatorium on Saturday. Akron opened the final...
gozips.com
Akron Basketball Opens Cayman Islands Classic against WKU
Akron Zips (2-1) vs Western Kentucky (3-0) Monday, Nov. 21 • John Gray Gymnasium. Grand Cayman Island • 1:30 PM (ET) • FloSports TV. The Akron Zips men's basketball program returns to Grand Cayman Island for the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic on Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. Akron opens the tournament against Western Kentucky at John Gray Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. Fans can follow the games live on FloSports TV (subscription) with Scott Warmann (PxP) and Jess Settles (analyst) calling the action. The Zips' radio broadcast will air on the Akron Sports Network WHLO 640 AM with hosts Dave Skoczen and Joe Dunn. The pregame show starts 30 minutes prior to the contest. The free audio stream is available at iHeart Radio. Fans can also follow the action on GoZips.com via Live Stats.
gozips.com
Akron Diving Strong Showing at 2022 Magnus Cup Invitational
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Akron diving team registered a dominating performance at the 2022 Magnus Cup Invitational, claiming all three medals in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events while finishing with gold and silver off the platform at Busbey Natatorium on Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19. SeniorPaige Kalik (Irwin, Pa.) captured a pair of gold medals while qualifying for NCAA Diving Zones in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. Kalik posted an all-time personal best off the 1-meter board, finishing with 297.15 points. She followed with a second championship performance in the 3-meter event, earning 278.10 points.
gozips.com
Akron Rallies Past Youngstown State, 61-44
AKRON, Ohio - Behind a dominant stretch spanning the course of the second and third quarters, the Akron women's basketball team came from behind to defeat visiting Youngstown State (1-2), 61-44, in a non-league showdown on Friday, Nov. 18 at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron (2-1) dominated the second and...
gozips.com
Akron Hosts Pitt In Second Round of NCAA Tournament
No. 15 Akron (11-3-5) vs. Pitt (9-4-5) Sunday, Nov. 20. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety at all...
Youngstown State keeps playoff pulse with incredible rally over Southern Illinois
YSU improves to 7-4 on the season and will await the selection committees' decision on a potential at-large bid into the FCS
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game
While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Youngstown State’s season ends after no playoff bid
Youngstown State finished with a 7-4 record, which marks the best finish under Doug Phillips in his three years at the helm.
Watch how Glenville came back to win its first regional football championship since 2013
TIFFIN, Ohio — Glenville dug itself out of a nine-point deficit Saturday night in the snow and ice against Van Wert at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium and won its first regional football championship since 2013. See the Tarblooders’ 42-33 win in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 final and...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional finals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional finals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
saturdaytradition.com
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather
A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Late touchdown pushes Warren JFK to regional title over Danville
With the win, Warren JFK advances to face Newark Catholic in the Division VII state semifinals next Saturday
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
South Range rolls over Perry to claim Regional Championship
Division V Regional Championship at Berkshire High School
Back-to-back District 10 champs; Farrell advances to state quarterfinals
Farrell has now won seven of the last eight District 10 championships.
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
ysnlive.com
THIRD TIME’S A CHARM, CARDINALS GOING TO STATE
RAVENNA, OH- On a freezing cold night in northeast Ohio, The Canfield Cardinals met the Chardon Hilltoppers in the regional final for the second time in three years. Chardon won 15 consecutive playoff games before meeting the Cardinals after winning back to back state championships in 2020 and 2021. The Cardinals defense fought hard all night long to hold the Hilltoppers to just seven points, which was enough to go back to state for the first time since 2005.
Canfield knocks off two-time defending State Champs to claim Regional Title
Division III Regional Championship at Ravenna High School
