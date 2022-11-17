ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

WSFA

Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
MACON COUNTY, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 18, 2022

Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTVM

Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
WEST POINT, GA
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn budgets American Rescue Act money

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about how local governments across the nation are using federal funds to help recover from COVID losses through the American Rescue Plan. Auburn city council discussed Tuesday night how to spend part of the city’s 16.5 million dollars they got. This...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Woman killed in Saturday crash near Troy

A woman is dead after a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Jennifer N. Menefee was driving a 2015 Nissan Murano at approximately 10:03 p.m. Saturday when her car left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturned. The car then struck a tree, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett.
TROY, AL
wbrc.com

5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
WTVM

Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Unloaded weapon confiscated from 5th grade student in Harris Co.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a 5th grade student at an intermediate school in Harris County. The weapon was reported by classmates at Creekside Intermediate School. The teachers, administration, and School Resource Officer, who is an employee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, took immediate action to take the weapon and report it to the HCSO - who are now conducting an investigation.
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Alex Murdaugh offers alibi for night of wife and son’s murders

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh says he was not present at the time, place, and date of his wife and son’s murders and because he wasn’t present, he doesn’t know the time they were committed. That’s the base of a statement released in Colleton County court documents late Thursday. A statement that also […]
COLUMBUS, GA

