theadvocate.com

Flau'jae Johnson's breakout game lifts LSU to 5-0

LSU’s acclaimed freshman Flau’jae Johnson had a breakout game. Junior transfer Angel Reese did what she’d done four times before with a double-double. It added up to fifth consecutive rout of an opponent as No. 15 LSU beat Northwestern State 100-45 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
wbrz.com

LSU beats UAB 41-10

The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game

LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
LSUSports.net

Game 2 of Purple-Gold World Series Canceled Saturday Due to Rain

BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 2 of the LSU Baseball Purple-Gold Intra-Squad World Series was canceled Saturday due to rain. The Tigers will now play one 10-inning game at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to conclude fall practice. Admission is free for Sunday’s...
theadvocate.com

LCA Knights went back to the drawing board and focused on fundamentals, it worked

The No. 6-seeded Lafayette Christian Knights weren’t exactly in a good mood during their bye week in the opening round of the Select Division II playoffs. Coming off a disappointing Week 10 loss to St. Thomas More, coach Trev Faulk and his staff went back to the fundamentals during the time off and it paid off big in a convincing 47-8 win over No. 11 McDonogh 35 on Friday at Knight Field.
theadvocate.com

Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
