Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands and Greek ShowNOLA ChicGrambling, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
theadvocate.com
Texas A&M is next up for LSU football; here are the basics on the Aggies offense, defense
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent for the Tigers' regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 35-22-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Texas A&M...
theadvocate.com
Film review: Jayden Daniels' big day and other observations from LSU's latest win
After LSU handled UAB for a 41-10 win, coach Brian Kelly talked proudly Saturday night about the team’s growth in his first season. He said the Tigers have held each other accountable and displayed mental toughness. Once a sloppy group that lost the season opener and got blown out...
theadvocate.com
Flau'jae Johnson's breakout game lifts LSU to 5-0
LSU’s acclaimed freshman Flau’jae Johnson had a breakout game. Junior transfer Angel Reese did what she’d done four times before with a double-double. It added up to fifth consecutive rout of an opponent as No. 15 LSU beat Northwestern State 100-45 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
wbrz.com
LSU beats UAB 41-10
The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game
LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles. Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU struck first in...
CBS Sports
Watch LSU vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
LSUSports.net
Game 2 of Purple-Gold World Series Canceled Saturday Due to Rain
BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 2 of the LSU Baseball Purple-Gold Intra-Squad World Series was canceled Saturday due to rain. The Tigers will now play one 10-inning game at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to conclude fall practice. Admission is free for Sunday’s...
theadvocate.com
LCA Knights went back to the drawing board and focused on fundamentals, it worked
The No. 6-seeded Lafayette Christian Knights weren’t exactly in a good mood during their bye week in the opening round of the Select Division II playoffs. Coming off a disappointing Week 10 loss to St. Thomas More, coach Trev Faulk and his staff went back to the fundamentals during the time off and it paid off big in a convincing 47-8 win over No. 11 McDonogh 35 on Friday at Knight Field.
theadvocate.com
Zachary is turning into a second-half team with their playoff win in the second round
Zachary High continued to work its late-game magic against West Monroe in Friday night’s nonselect Division I playoff game. The fifth-seeded Broncos trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, then rallied with three touchdowns to defeat the visiting Rebels 20-10. The win marked the fourth time in six...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
theadvocate.com
If you're going to UAB-LSU Saturday night, be prepared for the cold and the rain
A week after dealing with chilly conditions at Arkansas, the LSU football team may need to break out the hot chocolate and broth again Saturday night for its home game against UAB. Fans who plan to attend the 8 p.m. game will likely want to wear their winter weather gear,...
theadvocate.com
Southern is back in control of the SWAC West race, thanks to two unlikely outcomes
Southern now has a second chance to take first place. Losses by Prairie View and Texas Southern on Saturday have reopened the door for the Jaguars to capture the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division with a victory in the 49th Bayou Classic next Saturday. To regain a shot at the...
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 12 in Acadiana area high school football
The Tigers’ quarterback put his team on his shoulders with 186 yards and four touchdowns rushing, in addition to passing for 67 yards and one touchdown in leading No. 28 Breaux Bridge to the quarterfinals. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic. The sophomore sensation was at it again in No. 1...
theadvocate.com
Two upsets in the playoffs set stage for major local quarterfinal round games
High school football playoff games often are about human emotion and unexpected twists. Denham Springs proved those points with its 29-28 come-from-behind road victory over No. 8 Benton in Division I nonselect action Friday. With the win, the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
Comments / 0