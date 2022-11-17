Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Water Department issues letter concerning drinking water and lead in the city
Although it was stated as not an emergency, the Fall River Water Department is letting residents know what they should do after the department failed to remove the required number of lead service lines. The letter issued is as follows:. “Our water system failed to remove the required number of...
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Prepare for big changes coming to I-195 and Rte. 37 this weekend
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) -RIDOT reminding drivers of a second weekend bridge deck installation of the Pontiac Ave Bridge. The “bridge slide” as it is called, requires a closure of Pontiac Avenue at the Route 37 overpass. Parts of Route 37 East will also be impacted – but drivers will still be able to access the […]
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 2 & Nov. 18
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 18. Buyer: Sarji Properties, Inc. Greenville Road (17.89 acres) Seller: Joseph & Jill Spirito. Buyer: Mohamed & Amna Baccouche. Price: $800,000. 131 Greenville Road. Seller: Jason...
Pawtucket Times
The Paper Store creates a new look for Bellingham
BELLINGHAM – The Paper Store has been a retail business in the Charles River Center at 245 Hartford Ave. for 20 years but the company is now welcoming customers to a larger store there. The new store in a redone commercial space previously housing a Spirit of Halloween and...
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
Former VA employee accused of threatening supervisor
A Massachusetts man who used to work at the Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office in Providence has been charged with threatening a federal official.
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
fallriverreporter.com
Car lands in interesting spot after overnight crash at Massachusetts Walmart
Finding a spot to park at Walmart can sometimes be difficult. Especially around the holidays. A driver at a Massachusetts location, however, may have taken it a bit too far. According to Leicester Police, PD responded to an overnight crash involving a single motor vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in their town.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
theweektoday.com
Lockheed Martin closes its doors in Marion
MARION — The Lockheed Martin facility in Marion, which was originally founded in 1940 as Francis Associates, has finally closed its doors after 82 years, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We have transferred all production work from the Marion facility to other locations,” said Lockheed Martin Spokesperson...
WPRI
Target 12: Yard Waste
While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
ABC6.com
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ABC6.com
1 dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A house fire in Providence resulted in one death and one person hospitalized. The fire happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. on Lisbon Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney said. The other person was rushed to Rhode...
Police: 3 RI troopers, cruisers hit by cars over past week
The Rhode Island State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after three separate incidents involving troopers over the past week.
Fire damages Middletown home
Crews were called to Chases Lane off West Main Road just before 11 p.m.
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts
If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
