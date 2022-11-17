Read full article on original website
West Virginia gun shops are seeing less traffic ahead of hunting season
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia hunting season officially starts Monday, Nov. 21, and some firearm shops across the Tri-State say they are not seeing as much traffic in what would typically be their “peak” season. Tim Koletka, owner of T.I.K. Guns and Ammo L.L.C. in Barboursville credits the slower traffic he has seen to multiple […]
wchstv.com
Monday begins two-week buck firearms season for West Virginia hunters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sunrise Monday will start West Virginia's biggest hunting season with a bang as 250,000 hunters are expected to head into the woods during the two-week gun buck season. Zeroing in on what state biologists expect to be a kill of about 40,000 bucks, hunters are...
Good Day at 4: History of Pepperoni Rolls in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most people who call the Mountain State “home,” can agree, the unofficial state food, is the pepperoni roll. Simply filled with cheese and pepperoni, the beloved treat is more than the sum of its parts. We sat down with the author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” Candace Nelson, who reveals […]
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 18
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Auditor's Office conducting 'active and open review' of Charleston finances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News has learned from multiple sources that the West Virginia State Auditor's Office has an "active and open review" of Charleston's finances taking place. Depending upon what is found, the next step could be an official investigation. In addition, thousands of dollars of your...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in West Virginia
With a nickname like “the mountain state”, it’s no wonder that West Virginia is chock full of mountains and rolling hills. In fact, mountains are so much a part of West Virginia’s identity that the state’s motto is “Montani Semper Liberi” which translates to “mountaineers are always free.” West Virginia is home to fewer than two million residents and covers nearly 25,000 square miles. But, in all that mountainous land, just where is the highest point in West Virginia?
West Virginia named top 10 state with friendliest neighbors
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, led by kindness.org revealed the states with the kindest neighbors in America and West Virginia is on the list! The study included asking 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors. Overall, the study revealed a […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
Photos: Crews rush to battle fire that destroyed church in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 12:22 p.m.): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal will investigate the start of the blaze that destroyed a Putnam County church, local fire department officials say. At 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department (PCVFD) was called about a fire at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church. Upon arrival, […]
Supplemental propane assistance going to some West Virginia families
Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.
Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
Fire destroys mobile home in Nicholas County, West Virginia
POE, WV (WOWK) — The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KSLVFD) says it responded to a mobile home fire with possible entrapment in Poe on Friday just before 9 p.m. KCLVFD says when units arrived at the mobile home on Summersville Lake Road, the fire was fully involved. The occupant made it out uninjured, […]
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
Multiple crews battle warehouse fire near West Virginia community of Amandaville
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a commercial structure fire occurred overnight near the community of Amandaville in St. Albans. According to dispatchers, crews arrived at 213 Swans Lane, where they found a working fire in an operating warehouse. There were no injuries in the incident, dispatchers say. Responders included Jefferson Volunteer Fire […]
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
