Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

4-3-0-5

(four, three, zero, five)

Garland scores 25, Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat on Sunday night. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss. Cleveland used a 21-2 tear in the second quarter to open a 19-point lead, and the Cavs pushed their advantage to 31 in the third. Guilty of blowing leads in the fourth quarter so many times this season, they finished the job with ease. And the Cavs did it while getting just 13 points from leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who came in averaging 31.2.
CLEVELAND, OH
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather

A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
Stafford leaves game, set for tests for possible concussion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Now tied for the worst 10-game record of any defending Super Bowl champion, the Rams (3-7) lost Stafford to what was feared to be a second concussion in three weeks during a 27-20 defeat in New Orleans that extended their losing steak to four games. Stafford led an 87-yard touchdown drive just before halftime to give the Rams a 14-10 lead, but he left at the end of his first series in the third quarter after the Saints scored to go ahead 17-14. The Rams then gave up a 53-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Chris Olave, trailing 24-14 when reserve quarterback Bryce Perkins entered the next time they had the ball.
ARIZONA STATE
Sanogo leads unbeaten UConn past Delaware State 95-60

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead No. 25 UConn to a 95-60 victory over Delaware State on Sunday. Donovan Clingan had 16 points and three blocked shots, Jordan Hawkins finished 11 points and nine rebounds, Joe Calcaterra added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Alex Karaban scored 10 points for unbeaten UConn (5-0). Sanogo and Clingan know that tougher tests are coming and they used the first five games against unranked opponents to prepare for a step up in competition. “We are doing whatever we can to make this team great and we can be the best frontcourt in the country,” Sanogo said. “He can help me out, we know what we have to do to make this team great.”
DOVER, DE
Payne’s 17 help Jacksonville knock off Voorhees 91-61

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne’s 17 points helped Jacksonville defeat Voorhees 91-61 on Sunday night. Payne also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (2-1). Gyasi Powell scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Kevion Nolan shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused at least partly by the same problem with starting an IV line. A leader at the Death Penalty Information Center, an anti-death penalty group with a large database on executions, said no state other than Alabama has had to halt an execution in progress since 2017, when Ohio halted Alva Campbell’s lethal injection because workers couldn’t find a vein. According to Ngozi Ndulue, deputy director of the Washington-based group, the only other lethal injection stopped before an inmate died also was in Ohio, in 2009.
ALABAMA STATE
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. “This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.
GEORGIA STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
AKRON, OH
