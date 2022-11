NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Now tied for the worst 10-game record of any defending Super Bowl champion, the Rams (3-7) lost Stafford to what was feared to be a second concussion in three weeks during a 27-20 defeat in New Orleans that extended their losing steak to four games. Stafford led an 87-yard touchdown drive just before halftime to give the Rams a 14-10 lead, but he left at the end of his first series in the third quarter after the Saints scored to go ahead 17-14. The Rams then gave up a 53-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Chris Olave, trailing 24-14 when reserve quarterback Bryce Perkins entered the next time they had the ball.

