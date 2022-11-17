Flu transmission in Santa Clara County has increased over prior 2 weeks to higher levels than normal

Read full article on original website
Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
Nearly 20% of San Mateo County residents can get a free pass for county parks
All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, Nov. 15, to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes. Nearly 20% of all county residents are eligible for...
Santa Clara County Officials Confirm Increase of Influenza-like Illnesses
Santa Clara County health officials confirmed visits for influenza-like illnesses have increased in the county. In a press conference held Wednesday, health officials explained data shows the weekly percentage of emergency visits has tripled from the 2019-2020 flu season numbers. The Public Health Department is now adding a new tool...
As teen overdoses from opioid use skyrocket, many schools still unprepared for emergency
LOS GATOS HIGH School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student — watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
City Hall Paid Safe Drug Use Researcher $334 Per Hour To Walk Tenderloin Streets
San Francisco paid a researcher over $300 an hour to study the neighborhood impact of the Tenderloin Center safe consumption site, a project contract reveals. The $500,000 study, released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health, found that public drug use and discarded paraphernalia is 19% lower around the center, which opened early this year, than it was in the same area in 2019.
'Tripledemic' of flu, COVID-19, RSV putting strain on Bay Area hospitals
SAN FRANCISCO – It's being called the "tripledemic" as three winter viruses are hitting a lot of kids at the same time in the Bay Area. The confluence of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV is putting a strain on our healthcare system.Children's hospitals in the Bay Area said they are near capacity. For example, Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland and San Francisco say they are full, but because of the short length of stay, beds do open up frequently.To keep the tripledemic from getting worse, healthcare providers are giving people advice, that not many want to hear this holiday season.Rachel...
Federal grant will help East Oakland monitor air quality with sensors, mobile sampling van
A grant from the federal government will go towards monitoring air quality in East Oakland through new sensors and an air monitoring van. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District was awarded $298,114, according to a news release from district management. The funds will allow the district to use a...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Monterey County will be changing the hours and days it offers COVID-19 testing at community testing sites. County officials said in a statement that demand for testing has decreased because...
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
A fate etched in concrete: Santa Clara County cement production facility closing for good
A MASSIVE CEMENT plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
Air district unveils $5M grant program for installation of electric vehicle chargers
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District recently announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
An update on seasonal respiratory viruses
In the Bay Area right now, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial [sin-SI-shull] virus or RSV. With COVID, the flu, and other common viruses, we wanted to know what kind of danger does RSV pose and what can we do to protect ourselves? KALW’s News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with professor Peter Chin-Hong, at UCSF's Division of Infectious Diseases, to find out what we can expect over the next few months.
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
Baby making is a growing business in S.F. Here's why.
Child births decreased across the Bay Area during the pandemic — but not for a lack of effort. In fact, most San Francisco reproductive health clinics are reporting growth in people seeking fertility treatments since the start of COVID-19. And providers say they don’t see the trend slowing down any time soon.
Sizzling energy, food costs drove up inflation in central Bay Area during recent two months
Inflation edged higher in the central Bay Area over the two months ending in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks the numbers. Prices were up 1 percent over the two-month period, due in large part to higher gas prices. Prices in October were up 6...
San Francisco launches $1,200 per month guaranteed income program for low-income transgender residents
SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — San Francisco is launching a guaranteed income program that will provide direct cash payments to financially unstable residents who identify as transgender. The program, known as Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (G.I.F.T.), provides “economically marginalized transgender people with unrestricted, monthly guaranteed income as a way...
Santa Clara approves contentious affordable housing project
After considerable pushback from residents and uncertainty among Santa Clara councilmembers, city leaders are greenlighting a controversial multifamily housing project on Civic Center Drive. The Santa Clara City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to build a five-story apartment project with 108 affordable units managed by Charities Housing. Councilmember Kevin Park was...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the San Mateo Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in San Mateo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in a San Mateo Target parking lot, in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.
