ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Orlando 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orlando this year? This post covers Christmas Orlando 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orlando, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala

I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
OCALA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Special Hearts Farm selling tickets to annual fundraiser

Special Hearts Farm, which serves individuals with disabilities and unique abilities, is holding its fifth annual Boots, Wine and Dine Under the Stars for the Special Hearts Farm event Saturday, Dec. 3, and tickets are available. Held at Serenity Ranch, 8001 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando, the event begins with registration...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

East Winter Garden site for new project

Amy Calandrino, of Beyond Commercial, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maitland, is representing the landlord, Winter Garden Salon Development LLC, with a new development called The Point on Plant Street in Winter Garden. The development, located at 996 E. Plant St., features more than 30,000 square feet of...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Final Home Opportunities at Two Greater Orlando Communities

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced final home opportunities are available at Ardmore Reserve in Minneola and Celery Oaks in Sanford, Florida. Potential homeowners should act now if they want to purchase a home in these popular communities. “We are down to just a handful of homes...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Former homeless veteran raises money for women and children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Reports show over half a million people are experiencing homelessness in America and at least 40,000 of them are veterans. Organizations like the Miss Veteran America Pageant works to raise money for homeless veteran women and their children. One contestant, Terace Garnier, had housing plans fall...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy