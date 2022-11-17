Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Orlando 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orlando this year? This post covers Christmas Orlando 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orlando, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
Miller’s Ale House unveils new holiday items to ring in the season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Miller’s Ale House is ringing in the holiday season with brand new cocktails and menu items available now through Dec. 31. The restaurant announced it will be serving up limited time menu items and specials that are festive for the holidays. Some of the items...
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
click orlando
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
Basket Brigade packs food for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
OVIEDO, Fla. — As we near the holiday season, a local organization is supporting families in need. Basket Brigade volunteers gathered at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy on Saturday morning to help distribute boxes. People donated boxes filled with food for Thanksgiving meals. 9 Family Connection is a partner with...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
orangeobserver.com
Special Hearts Farm selling tickets to annual fundraiser
Special Hearts Farm, which serves individuals with disabilities and unique abilities, is holding its fifth annual Boots, Wine and Dine Under the Stars for the Special Hearts Farm event Saturday, Dec. 3, and tickets are available. Held at Serenity Ranch, 8001 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando, the event begins with registration...
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
orangeobserver.com
East Winter Garden site for new project
Amy Calandrino, of Beyond Commercial, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maitland, is representing the landlord, Winter Garden Salon Development LLC, with a new development called The Point on Plant Street in Winter Garden. The development, located at 996 E. Plant St., features more than 30,000 square feet of...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
westorlandonews.com
Final Home Opportunities at Two Greater Orlando Communities
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced final home opportunities are available at Ardmore Reserve in Minneola and Celery Oaks in Sanford, Florida. Potential homeowners should act now if they want to purchase a home in these popular communities. “We are down to just a handful of homes...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Locally-Owned Coffee Shop to Open in Orlando
Considering the amount of office and factory space in the area, the eatery is likely to quickly draw in local workers along with those in the neighboring medical district.
click orlando
Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
mynews13.com
Former homeless veteran raises money for women and children
ORLANDO, Fla. — Reports show over half a million people are experiencing homelessness in America and at least 40,000 of them are veterans. Organizations like the Miss Veteran America Pageant works to raise money for homeless veteran women and their children. One contestant, Terace Garnier, had housing plans fall...
