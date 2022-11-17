Sonoma County respiratory illnesses at ‘extraordinary’ levels in county, especially for children

Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
sfstandard.com
City Hall Paid Safe Drug Use Researcher $334 Per Hour To Walk Tenderloin Streets
San Francisco paid a researcher over $300 an hour to study the neighborhood impact of the Tenderloin Center safe consumption site, a project contract reveals. The $500,000 study, released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health, found that public drug use and discarded paraphernalia is 19% lower around the center, which opened early this year, than it was in the same area in 2019.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
ksro.com
No Injuries in SMART Train Collision with Car in Rohnert Park
There are no reports of injuries after a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train collided with a car. The crash happened on the Rohnert Park Expressway at about 6:15 Thursday night. SMART officials say no one was in the car at the time. It’s unclear what happened to the driver. It took about an hour to clear the crash scene.
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
Endangered coho salmon making annual visit to Lagunitas Creek in Marin County to spawn
Wild coho salmon returned to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County last week following a period of gentle rain, activists with the Salmon Protection And Watershed Network said. The endangered fish revisit their natal streams when the rains begin in the fall and may be spotted spawning from November to January.
Santa Rosa commits to 'functionally ending' homelessness
August file photo of construction underway at the Caritas Center in Santa Rosa photo credit: Vowing to make homelessness rare, brief and non-reoccurring, Santa Rosa elected leaders this week unanimously approved a strategy to functionally end homelessness in the county seat by 2027. More a framework than a step-by-step roadmap, the 'strategic plan' commits the city and nonprofit agencies it contracts with to ramp up services on a number of fronts, such as producing more housing and sewing up holes in the safety net contributing to homelessness in the first place. A detailed action plan will follow. Santa Rosa...
Contra Costa County offering 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests via mail-order program
Contra Costa County residents can now receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a mail-order program, the county’s health department announced Tuesday. The test kits will ship to residents’ homes within 5-7 business days, according to Contra Costa Health Services. County health officials are urging residents to...
calmatters.network
DA declines to file charges against driver in death of Alameda County supervisor
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan nearly one year ago, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Friday. Chan, 72, was walking her dog Maggie when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05...
mendofever.com
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KCRA.com
2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
ksro.com
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
sonomamag.com
Meet the Woman Behind Sonoma’s Volunteer Fire Foundation
Jacqui Jorgeson has always walked an unconventional path: Journalist, hula-hoop instructor, filmmaker. When the Syrian refugee crisis broke out in 2016, she became the associate director of the Schoolbox Project, which provides mobile, ad hoc schools for displaced children. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire erupted, Jorgeson was home in...
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
KTVU FOX 2
Sonoma County Airport draws praise with new terminal and upgrades
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - As the busy holiday air travel season starts, the Sonoma County Airport is ramping up big time to become a real option for future holiday travel, business folks, and wind country tourists. Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport recently opened a new, terminal, departure lounge and...
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
