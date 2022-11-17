Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
County Commission approves purchase of distributor truck
The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a newer distributor truck at its meeting Monday. Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk told commissioners the department would need to be looking for a new distributor truck if the county wants to continue the chip seal program.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office asks travelers to buckle up
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking travelers to buckle up for Thanksgiving trips. Beginning today, Nov. 19 - Monday, Nov. 27, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will join the Kansas Highway Patrol and many other law enforcement agencies across the state, in the Kansas “THANKGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL” traffic enforcement campaign.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Old School plans full day of events for County Christmas
The Chase County Old School is gearing up for Country Christmas in Chase County with a full schedule of new events. “For the past couple of years, we had just the Tables and Trees event, where community members decorated and people paid to come see the decorations and we have expanded a whole bunch this year and made it free,” Lee Anne Coester, Chase County Old School Development District board chairman, said.
Emporia gazette.com
Taylor promoted to deputy fire chief
An Emporia firefighter will take on the role of deputy fire chief, Fire Chief Brandon Beck announced Friday. Jesse Taylor will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing the work of the EMS division. According to a written release, Taylor started with the fire department as a volunteer firefighter in 2001. He was hired fulltime in 2004. Since that time he has filled the roles of firefighter, acting officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, hazardous materials technician, confined space/rope rescue technician, fire inspector, driver/operator, swift water rescue technician and, since 2015, captain.
Emporia gazette.com
COVID case count declining in Lyon County
Lyon County no longer is at the top level of risk for spreading the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county had 32 new cases in the week ending Friday, Nov. 11. That was down from 39 in the prior week.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County certifies election results, sees high voter turnout
The Chase County Board of Canvassers certified the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Wednesday morning at the Chase County Courthouse. Chase County had a high voter turnout, with 63.45% of the 1,877 register voters in the county casting a ballot.
Emporia gazette.com
Jobless rate steady in Lyon, higher in Chase
Unemployment in Lyon and Greenwood counties held steady in October, while Chase County had a slight increase. The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate remained at 2.4%. That means 415 workers were without jobs, up by 16 from September.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS FFA members to host holiday present wrapping fundraiser
Struggle with wrapping presents? Just don’t have the time to wrap all your holiday gifts this year? The Emporia High School Future Farmers of America can help with that. EHS FFA will be hosting a Christmas wrapping fundraiser throughout December. Bring your presents to EHS on Dec. 13, 15 or 19 from 3:45 to 7:30 p.m. and the FFA members will take care of the rest.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Missing child found safe
Daisy Blevins and Alexis Holt were located and are safe, according to a statement by the Emporia police department. The Emporia Police Department was seeking information on 11-year-old Blevins and 10-year-old Holt, after both children were reported missing Friday evening.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia native writes memoir about home, family challenges
Janet Butcher Shaw calls herself a “Jersey girl” these days. But she’s an author who considers herself an Emporia native. “I was there from 1960 – from first grade – until 1976, when I completed a Master’s in English at Emporia State University,” Shaw said this week. “My memories of Emporia are good.”
Emporia gazette.com
EMS Robotics Team hosts tournament
The Emporia Middle School Robotics Team hosted a robotics tournament at the Anderson Building Wednesday. More than 130 students on 27 teams participated in the event. The competition had teams maneuver their robots through a variety of courses and layouts.
Emporia gazette.com
Avila murder: Pecina, Granado see continuations into next year
Two defendants accused in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila had their status conferences continued to the spring, following short appearances in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon. Jovan Pecina will next appear in court at 9 a.m. May 11, 2023. Andrew John “AJ” Granado waived his right to a...
Emporia gazette.com
Alone for Thanksgiving? Here are your meal options in the Emporia area.
If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday. That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship. The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve...
Emporia gazette.com
Rotary Grocery Grab winner brings home more than $700 in groceries
“We’re pretty excited!” Adrian Singleton said. “I just tried to think of Thanksgiving and what the kids would like.” Singleton piled $738.96 worth of groceries in his carts during Saturday morning’s Rotary Grocery Grab, almost half of that from the meat case at Good’s Cash Saver grocery store.
Emporia gazette.com
Red Rocks announces White Christmas event
From 2 - 4 p.m. visitors may informally tour the decorated home while listening to seasonal music provided by the Emporia High School Chorale, Irene Diaz’s cello students, and the Emporia State University Flute Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
Emporia gazette.com
911 warns about 'missing person' scams
Some missing persons are real. But potentially not all of them. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warned Sunday against ”blindly sharing” social media posts about missing people, because some of them are scams. “You would be the first to hear it from us,” a Facebook post from...
Emporia gazette.com
Rising Phoenix volleyball looks to give more kids opportunities
The Rising Phoenix Volleyball Academy is having tryouts at the Emporia Recreation Center next weekend. The program, which is in its inaugural year, was started by Koety Williams in an effort to provide a more inclusive and welcoming environment for girls who may not be as high in skill level or who have not played in a while, but want opportunities to play.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State football to play in LIVE UNITED Bowl for second straight year
Emporia State football will continue its season when it takes on Southeastern Oklahoma in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl for the second straight year. “This group of young men deserve to play in a postseason game,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We came really close to getting into the playoffs and just didn’t get it done. But I know these guys are looking forward to going down there together to Texarkana and finishing this thing off the right way.”
Emporia gazette.com
Lady Hornets fall at 10th ranked Drury
Tenth-ranked Drury used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take control as the Emporia State women's basketball team fell 91-58 in Springfield, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets led 17-10 with 3:28 left in the first quarter, but the Panthers closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a 25-19 lead after ten minutes.
Emporia gazette.com
Talent, culture come together for International Culture Show
Albert Taylor Hall was awash in riotous color and music from around the world at Friday evening’s International Culture Show. Emporia State University students from more than a dozen countries shared dance, song, and poetry with a supportive and appreciative audience. International Education Week, Nov. 14-18, is an opportunity...
Comments / 0