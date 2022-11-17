Emporia State football will continue its season when it takes on Southeastern Oklahoma in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl for the second straight year. “This group of young men deserve to play in a postseason game,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We came really close to getting into the playoffs and just didn’t get it done. But I know these guys are looking forward to going down there together to Texarkana and finishing this thing off the right way.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO