Marin County measure to purchase Tiburon open space has needed two-thirds margin

Related
Air district unveils $5M grant program for installation of electric vehicle chargers
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District recently announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
Nearly 20% of San Mateo County residents can get a free pass for county parks
All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, Nov. 15, to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes. Nearly 20% of all county residents are eligible for...
Plans To Add More Than 6000 Dwellings Announced In Paolo Alto
It’s no secret that housing is an issue in Palo Alto, and yet the recent announcement that thousands of new homes will be added to the available stock over the next decade may go some way to alleviating concerns. Of course there’s always more to a story like this than meets the eye, so what ...
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed
The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
San Mateo County residents to receive county park access for free
SAN MATEO - All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes.Nearly 20 percent of all county residents are eligible for public assistance programs for resources like health care, shelter and food. They will also soon be able to obtain an annual pass for free under the what is being called the Mariposa Program. "Every resident of San Mateo County deserves the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful parks, no matter their...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Tiles from prominent muralist's work, sold to Woodsider in 1984, found near Costco
How did a mural of Sausalito, sold to a Woodside resident 38 years ago, end up near a Costco parking lot? That's what Ron Wagner, whose father – prominent San Francisco-born ceramic artist Guillermo Wagner Granizo – created the 7-by-9-foot work, is wondering. In mid-October, Menlo Park resident...
KTVU FOX 2
Sonoma County Airport draws praise with new terminal and upgrades
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - As the busy holiday air travel season starts, the Sonoma County Airport is ramping up big time to become a real option for future holiday travel, business folks, and wind country tourists. Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport recently opened a new, terminal, departure lounge and...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
Roche, Syrop are top two vote recipients for Hayward City Council; Salinas is next mayor
A planning commissioner and a self-described community organizer are leading the race among eight candidates for two seats on the Hayward City Council, according to results updated Friday evening by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. Julie Roche and George Syrop have received more votes than any of the other...
climaterwc.com
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point
Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
KQED
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
Endangered coho salmon making annual visit to Lagunitas Creek in Marin County to spawn
Wild coho salmon returned to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County last week following a period of gentle rain, activists with the Salmon Protection And Watershed Network said. The endangered fish revisit their natal streams when the rains begin in the fall and may be spotted spawning from November to January.
San Jose pushes electric vehicle use in low-income areas
San Jose wants to boost electric car adoption in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods by eliminating “charging deserts” and adding incentives to make juicing up more attractive for residents. As part of a pilot program unanimously approved by the San Jose City Council Tuesday, the city will work with...
SFist
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly
For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
