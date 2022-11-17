Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Lady Trojans basketball grinds out a win in overtime
ARCANUM — The Lady Trojans get their first win of the season with a home overtime win over Fort Recovery, 41-40. Head coach Abbey Moore said Fort Recovery made the big plays at the end to get it into overtime when her team couldn’t get that one run to seal the win in regulation.
Lima News
Roundup: Columbus Grove wins D-VI football regional
CLYDE — Columbus Grove landed a Division VI regional football championship with a 34-0 victory Saturday night against Columbia. Trenton Barraza had 18 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Shep Halker had a TD run and connected on a pair of field goals. The Bulldogs (12-2) advanced...
countynewsonline.org
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks win 48 – 13
The lady Blackhawks played a great defensive game vs Lehman Catholic getting a win by a score of 48 – 13. Leading the way for the lady Hawks:. Taylee Woodbury – 21pts including 6 three’s made. Syenna Purdin – 12pts including 4 three’s. Jocelyn Hoggatt...
High school football: Marion Local blanks Allen East in regional finals
WAPAKONETA — The Marion Local machine continues to roll. The Flyers put on another dominating performance on both sides of the ball to oust Allen East, 55-0, in the Division VI regional final Saturday. Marion Local improves to 14-0 and will face Columbus Grove at Lima Stadium in the...
Daily Advocate
Lady Patriots open up the PAC with big win over the Lady Eagles
NEW MADISON — The Lady Patriots start the season off with a big victory over Chaminade Julienne on Nov. 18. It was the first game played at the new Patriot Activity Center. Head coach Brad Gray said the team getting used to playing on their new court. They haven’t had a lot of practice time on it, but seemed to get more used to the court as the game went on.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Boys BB preview: Exciting styles, scorers await Greene County fans
XENIA — Basketball can be at its highest level of excitement when games are played at a fast tempo. Several area teams may try and up the pace this season, but potentially no team more than what may be seen from Xenia. Two phrases stuck out from Buccaneers head...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES: Heavyweights Fort Loramie, New Bremen Bremen meet Saturday
Keep poundin’. Don’t blink. Keep swingin’. And fight ‘til the bell. Sounds like words of motivational encouragement from members of a heavyweight boxer’s corner team — the trainer, cut man, and the guy sometimes referred to as the “chief second,” who is responsible for making sure that his “team” behaves within the rules.
Dayton football loses at Davidson to end 2022 season
DAVIDSON, NC — The Dayton Flyers 2022 football season came to an end losing to the Davidson Wildcats, 24-23, Saturday afternoon in Davidson, NC. UD trailed, 24-17, in the fourth quarter and got within one point following a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Shane Hamm but the extra point attempt by Sam Webster was low and wide with 14:18 left.
Daily Standard
Lutz to throw at Hillsdale
CELINA - Amelia Lutz has already shown herself as one of the top throwers in Celina track and field history. Now, the Bulldog senior will get a chance to move to the next stage after signing a national letter of intent to compete at NCAA Division II Hillsdale College. Lutz,...
Daily Advocate
Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night at Edison State
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Wednesday, December 14 home women’s and men’s basketball games versus conference rival Clark State College.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Making her own memories in a family home
Kim Bramlage bought house where her best freind’s parents lived for decades. For most Americans, their homes are sanctuaries. They are places where memories are made, where holidays are celebrated and where welcomes and farewells are said. And that’s a big reason that the American dream is still home...
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Daily Advocate
DCCA Coffee House promises holiday fun
UNION CITY, Ind. — Darke County Center for the Arts will present a high energy performance by Heartland Productions on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Union City’s Arts Depot. The second of DCCA’s 2022-2023 Coffee House Series presentations, this show features vocalist Richelle Bock and pianist Robert Nance presenting a wide range of holiday music that everyone will enjoy. “This performance will undoubtedly move the audience to join the fun, and sing along to music that they know and love,” stated DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The welcoming, casual atmosphere of the Arts Depot offers the perfect venue for this extremely inviting program,” Mr. Warner concluded. The show begins at 7 p.m.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
Daily Advocate
Kroger celebrates opening of refreshed store
GREENVILLE — After several months of remodeling, the Greenville Kroger store held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand re-opening. The store features new services and expanded departments to better assist customers with their shopping. According to Jennifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, the remodel was a $2.6 million investment...
hometownstations.com
Trooper Gibson named 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post: (Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during...
Comments / 0