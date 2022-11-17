Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI) is now offering Uplift Kits for most of its column designs which are engineered to provide protection during high wind situations by reducing vertical movement of the column. According to the manufacturer, columns installed with Uplift Kits have been tested to an industry best 5,000 pounds of wind uplift resistance. These kits are appropriate in any geographic area and are designed to be particularly effective in coastal areas or any locations subject to high winds. DSI columns are available in aluminum, composite, and fiberglass materials and a variety of aesthetic designs can be selected which include round, raised and recessed panels, and square and fluted columns depending on the material selected. dsicolumns.com.

