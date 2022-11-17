ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Julia Fox Declared That Aging Is 'Fully In' & TikTokers Are Loving Her Rant About It

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joFYQ_0jEbGmhZ00

Julia Fox is back at it again with her words of wisdom for her 1.2 million followers on TikTok, and this time she's tackling a difficult topic on a lot of women's minds: aging.

According to Fox, "aging is fully in, like fully," and her followers absolutely love her take on the topic.

"And if I see another product that says anti-aging on the label, I'm suing. I'm going to sue," Fox continues in her video. "I'm going to sue because I'm going to age regardless of if I put that f***cking $500 serum on my face, and you all f***ing know it, and we know it, so let's stop lying to ourselves."

"Getting old is fucking hot. Okay? It is sexy. It is probably the sexiest time in life actually because being pretty and hot in your 20s is the f***cking trenches, and I'm not going back there," Fox says as she ends the video.

Ooooo I know this is gonna make the broke boys mad #OLDISIN

So far, over 1.9 million people have viewed her video, and she keeps racking in fans and supporters with each new video she posts on the social media platform.

Many people in the comments section expressed their desire to elect Fox as the new president.

One user wrote, "Julia Fox is my president," which received over 3,500 likes.

Even Raven Ross from the latest season of Love Is Blind jumped in the comment section and wrote, "JULIA FOR PRESIDENT."

Another commenter joked that being president wasn't enough and commented, "Julia Fox for pope," which got over 7,100 likes.

Even model Emily Ratajkowski chimed in the comment section to agree with Fox's point by commenting, "The actual trenches."

The popular influencer Tana Mongeau commented, "I love you."

"God, you are THE vibe for 2023. The year of Miss Fox, baby!" wrote another user.

One user pointed out that "aging is such a luxury."

"I have friends who didn't make it to 20; how cool is getting older," the commenter added.

Although the video got a lot of praise, it didn't stop the haters from doing their thing.

One hater, in particular, caught Fox's attention with their comment, "girl, what are you 30? Please," and she decided to make a follow-up video to respond to them.

Replying to @kjane700

"I want to address this comment because you're right! 30's not old! But I literally cried on my 27th birthday because I could no longer say mid-20s," Fox responded in the follow-up video. "I'd officially be in my late 20's. This is how deep this sh*t is for women."

In a third video, she elaborated on turning 27 and crying over it. Her best friend Harmony flew in to surprise her with an intimate celebration "because she knew [Fox] would take it hard."

Instead of being grateful, she was a "tyrant" about it and just "wanted the day to pass."

"That's sad because Harmony, the girl I was with, she died. She's not even going to have the privilege of getting older, so we deny ourselves these milestones for what?" Fox says in her video.

Since her videos about aging caught the world's attention, Fox has made even more public gestures to normalize it.

She attended the CDFA Fashion Awards sporting gray hair and received a lot of praise from people for her look.

#juliafox love letter to getting older at CFDA awards. Video courtesy of @thecut #fyp#fypシ #cfdaawards#cfda

"This is a love letter to getting older," Fox told a reporter on the red carpet. "We're embracing getting older."

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection

Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
Narcity USA

Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski Now & The Internet Memes Are Gold

Pete Davidson has moved on and stepped back into the dating scene after the end of his ten-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, and his new beau is Emily Ratajkowski. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the model, 31, have recently been spotted together, and an insider source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now."
musictimes.com

Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged

A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Upworthy

Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SheKnows

This Deadbeat Dad Abandoned His Daughter, But Now Wants Her to Meet His Girlfriend — & Reddit Did Not Come to Play

Kids aren’t accessories. They aren’t cute little handbags or chic new shoes that you can show off at will — they are real, actual human beings that require love, commitment, and time. It seems obvious, but apparently not for this deadbeat dad on Reddit. He admitted to leaving his daughter after she was born, and now — 10 years later!!! — wants her back in his life for one main reason. To introduce her to his new girlfriend (so he doesn’t look as bad, probably). In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a 29-year-old dad shared his story about wanting his...
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy