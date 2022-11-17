Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Related
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27
Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
nwi.life
It’s All About Community at Lake Station’s Fifth Annual Turkey Box Giveaway
The cars started lining up in the early afternoon at Riverview Park in Lake Station. While it would not start for a few more hours, residents were eagerly anticipating the turkey boxes and supplies that would afford them Thanksgiving dinner celebrations. Sporting a red fox tail fur hat willed to...
Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season in South Suburban Tinley Park
It's not Thanksgiving quite yet, but if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, there are plenty of options including one immersive experience in south suburban Tinley Park. The Amaze Light Festival, located at Odyssey Fun World, features dazzling displays comprised of one million lights, a one-of-the kind stage show, holiday...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Whiting High School celebrates and learns about Day of the Dead
Whiting High School (WHS) Spanish Teacher Nohemi Saavedra taught her Spanish classes about DÍa de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) which is celebrated November 1 and November 2. This year, students made their own ofrendas (altars) to commemorate the lives of loved ones, celebrities, or people that students felt close to.
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
150 guests celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall
A host of guests representing the many people one might know in a lifetime came out to celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall, B.S., M.S., J.D., Ed.D., LL.M., on Sunday, November 6. The formal event was held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, Indiana, and included a program of Who’s Who in Indiana and the United States.
hometownnewsnow.com
Weather Linked to Fatal Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
Local organizations are giving away free turkeys Sunday – Here's where you can find one
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cost of a thanksgiving turkey is sky-high right now because of inflation, but you can get a bird, for free Sunday.Five hundred turkeys will be available in Englewood starting at noon.The Tree of Life Justice League and Englewood first responders are teaming up with attorney Jon Walner for the giveaway.You'll be able to pick up a turkey near 66th and Halsted.The Base Chicago is also giving away turkeys from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tilton Park.That's near Maypole and Kenton in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
WNDU
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
wrtv.com
Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death on Douglas Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 3300 block of Douglas Road Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the area for a report of a man down. When officers arrived in the area, just east of State...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health battles diaper insecurity with sixth annual Diaper Drive
NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana hospitals collected more than 17,000 diapers to support families battling diaper insecurity this October during the sixth-annual Diaper Drive. Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City collected a total of 17,296 diapers throughout Diaper Insecurity Month this October. This...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates up as more residents look for work
More Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work. Lake County added 1,474 people to its labor force in October, while Porter County added 588, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's pushed Lake County's unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, while Porter County's is three percent.
vfpress.news
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor
Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana
It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond officials look to reduce traffic impact of future commuter rail station
Hammond officials say their requests to scale down a future commuter rail station at 173rd Street continue to be unsuccessful. Plans for the future West Lake Corridor station include a large parking lot. The site is relatively close to I-80/94, and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) already owns plenty of land there. But Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. thinks the parking lot would be too big for what's otherwise a quiet residential area.
Comments / 0