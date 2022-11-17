ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, IN

nwi.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27

Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Whiting High School celebrates and learns about Day of the Dead

Whiting High School (WHS) Spanish Teacher Nohemi Saavedra taught her Spanish classes about DÍa de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) which is celebrated November 1 and November 2. This year, students made their own ofrendas (altars) to commemorate the lives of loved ones, celebrities, or people that students felt close to.
WHITING, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Weather Linked to Fatal Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Local organizations are giving away free turkeys Sunday – Here's where you can find one

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cost of a thanksgiving turkey is sky-high right now because of inflation, but you can get a bird, for free Sunday.Five hundred turkeys will be available in Englewood starting at noon.The Tree of Life Justice League and Englewood first responders are teaming up with attorney Jon Walner for the giveaway.You'll be able to pick up a turkey near 66th and Halsted.The Base Chicago is also giving away turkeys from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tilton Park.That's near Maypole and Kenton in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America

HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wrtv.com

Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Deadly crash in LaPorte County

Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health battles diaper insecurity with sixth annual Diaper Drive

NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana hospitals collected more than 17,000 diapers to support families battling diaper insecurity this October during the sixth-annual Diaper Drive. Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City collected a total of 17,296 diapers throughout Diaper Insecurity Month this October. This...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Region unemployment rates up as more residents look for work

More Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work. Lake County added 1,474 people to its labor force in October, while Porter County added 588, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's pushed Lake County's unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, while Porter County's is three percent.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
vfpress.news

Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor

Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
BROADVIEW, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond officials look to reduce traffic impact of future commuter rail station

Hammond officials say their requests to scale down a future commuter rail station at 173rd Street continue to be unsuccessful. Plans for the future West Lake Corridor station include a large parking lot. The site is relatively close to I-80/94, and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) already owns plenty of land there. But Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. thinks the parking lot would be too big for what's otherwise a quiet residential area.
HAMMOND, IN

