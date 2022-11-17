Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?
With tears in her eyes, Amber Stephenson described a rural Sherrard home she helped rescue 198 dogs from in August. “There was a swampy disgusting pool,” she said. “There were kennels along the side. There were kennels all along the front of a barn. Then I got to experience what the dogs looked like and you can look at dogs being rescued all day online and on TV but once you get in there you will be haunted.”
3 of the largest and rarest locomotives arrive in Silvis
SILVIS, Ill. — Three of the largest and rarest locomotives arrived in Silvis on Saturday afternoon. This comes after Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America accepted a donation from Union Pacific in an effort to restore them back to their original working conditions. The Challenger Union Pacific 3985, Centennial Union...
KCRG.com
Daycare blocked by Historic designation, Dubuque looks to remove designation
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission blocked plans for a daycare that would require tearing down a former Knights of Columbus building, Dubuque’s City Manager is looking to remove the area from the downtown historic conservation district. At Monday’s meeting, Dubuque’s City Council will consider...
KCRG.com
Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam
Joe Barksdale, the founder of the famous Barksdale Cookies at the Iowa state fair, passed away this week. Traffic deaths in Iowa have exceeded 300 again this year, as the state has recorded a steady rise in fatalities since 2018. Wreath auction raises funds for local LGBTQ+ youth center. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Requirements around Roshek Building development set to change again
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s city council is set to remove job requirements and alter its commitments to support businesses developing the Roshek Building in downtown. The city council will vote Monday on a 4th amendment to its development agreement after Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial purchased the building in 2019 under the joint entity of Roshek Property, LLC. In the initial agreement, the two companies agreed to invest in renovating the building and meet job creation levels while the city committed to build a new parking ramp to make room for those additional workers. Previous amendments delayed those agreements due to the Pandemic.
KCCI.com
One dead, multiple injured in Iowa house fire
ONSLOW, Iowa — For the third time in three days firefighters are investigating a deadly house fire in Iowa. The latest started Friday morning in the eastern Iowa town of Onslow, less than an hour east of Cedar Rapids. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Officials...
northernpublicradio.org
Perspective: The Cherry mine disaster
One of the worst mining disasters in American history happened in a little town about an hour south of DeKalb. It was November 13, 1909, and hundreds of men -- most of them immigrants from Europe -- entered the Cherry mine. For many, it would be the last time. The youngest coal miner was only 15.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Change in city code allows UTVs on streets but not ATVs
An amendment to Title 7, Chapter 2 of Muscatine City Code was approved by the Muscatine City Council and is now on the books, allowing Off-Road/Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) to be used on city streets and alleys with certain stipulations. A UTV is defined as a motorized vehicle with not...
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
wvik.org
Rare Locomotives Coming to QC
Spokesman Erik Hoofnagle says the organization bought the former Rock Island Lines yard earlier this year. "We're kind of like a museum campus that's going to be a working campus where we'll be constantly working on renovating old railroad equipment for re-use." On Saturday, Railroading Heritage will hold an invitation-only...
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
ourquadcities.com
Street lights aren’t supposed to be purple
You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities. Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue. They are showing up around the area — and around the world. Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
KCJJ
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Passes $17 Million Budget
The Warren County Board has approved their $17 million budget for 2023, explains board member Dave Jenks:. “We have a total budget of around $17 million, which is a large number, but we have a lot of things that the money goes to and runs the county and also some other committees. We have a General budget of almost $4 million. We are getting along real good on money right now. As you know with inflation and where it is at 8 percent or more, that raises prices on everything and right along with that it raises the tax on everything. Our taxes coming into the county through the Replacement Tax, Income Tax, Supplemental Sales Tax, have been going up and so right now we have a surplus in our General Fund.”
Comments / 0