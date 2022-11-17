The Warren County Board has approved their $17 million budget for 2023, explains board member Dave Jenks:. “We have a total budget of around $17 million, which is a large number, but we have a lot of things that the money goes to and runs the county and also some other committees. We have a General budget of almost $4 million. We are getting along real good on money right now. As you know with inflation and where it is at 8 percent or more, that raises prices on everything and right along with that it raises the tax on everything. Our taxes coming into the county through the Replacement Tax, Income Tax, Supplemental Sales Tax, have been going up and so right now we have a surplus in our General Fund.”

WARREN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO