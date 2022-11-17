When MLB announced the 2022 MVP winners on Thursday night, it had me reminiscing over former Chicago Cubs greats to win the prestigious award. Ever since the Baseball Writer’s Association of America began voting on the award in 1931, Cubs players have won the MVP award nine times. Before 1931, players were awarded the Chalmers Award, which went to the most important and useful player to the club and the league. Let’s look back at the amazing seasons of the last five Cubbies to win the honors.

