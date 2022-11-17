Read full article on original website
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
3 former Chicago Cubs who could come back this offseason
The Chicago Cubs will have plenty of new faces on their 2023 squad, but could any former North Siders return to Wrigley next season?. The Cubs continue to replenish the farm system, which has been their primary goal since Jed Hoyer took over to lead baseball operations. Chicago’s 2016 World Series team is in the distant past at this point, with very few players remaining from what most fans can now confidently say were the glory days.
Cubs Claim Infielder Off Waivers From Braves
The Chicago Cubs claimed utility man Rylen Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.
Cubs a leading candidate to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, report says
The Chicago Cubs are in the running to host the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Wrigley Field, according to a report this week.
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
Wrigley Field was passed over yet again in a bid for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. It has been 32 years since the Chicago Cubs played host to the "Midsummer Classic", and it will be a minimum of 35 years years between games if the Cubs are the next awarded team.
Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect
Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
Reminiscing on the Last 5 Cubs MVP Winners
When MLB announced the 2022 MVP winners on Thursday night, it had me reminiscing over former Chicago Cubs greats to win the prestigious award. Ever since the Baseball Writer’s Association of America began voting on the award in 1931, Cubs players have won the MVP award nine times. Before 1931, players were awarded the Chalmers Award, which went to the most important and useful player to the club and the league. Let’s look back at the amazing seasons of the last five Cubbies to win the honors.
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
The Chicago Cubs might be in line for this amazing MLB event
The Chicago Cubs are one of the oldest franchises in Major League Baseball. They are also a team that plays in one of the oldest ballparks in league history. Wrigley Field is iconic and known worldwide by baseball fans all over the planet. Some news came out on Thursday in...
Former Cubs Catcher Contreras to the Cardinals Rumor is Gaining Momentum
The rumor that former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras may sign with the St. Louis Cardinals is gaining momentum.
On This Day in Cubs History: Jake Arrieta Wins Cy Young Award
On this day in 2015, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta took home his first and only Cy Young Award.
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
On This Day in History: The Cubs Hire a New Manager
There are not a whole lot of goings on around baseball this time of year. The World Series is over, MLB free agency isn't yet in full swing, and the Thanksgiving lull is upon us. However, in 1987 that did not stop the Chicago Cubs from hiring Don Zimmer as...
Cubs Scholars in spotlight this Thanksgiving
CHICAGO -- During his time with the Cubs, Kyle Hendricks has been involved in a series of events related to the Cubs Scholars program. That is fitting, given that fans have been calling the crafty pitcher The Professor for years. Beyond baseball, Hendricks gives the youth involved in that Cubs...
