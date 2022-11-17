Read full article on original website
UN: Shipment of Russian Fertilizer Bound for Malawi
The U.N. top trade official said Friday a shipment of Russian fertilizer is scheduled to leave a Norwegian port Monday bound for Malawi, helping to ease a backlog of 300,000 tons of the agricultural products currently in European ports. Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, U.N. Conference on Trade...
Cotton Exporter Benin Tries Local Processing to Reduce Climate Emissions
Djigbe, benin — As world leaders meet in Egypt to discuss ways to combat climate change, one possible solution is brewing across the continent in Benin. Benin has built an industrial park to move the country away from exporting raw materials to making finished products. If implemented on a larger scale, activists say, the trend would cut down on emissions from shipping that contribute to global warming.
Myanmar Junta Releases Prisoners After International Pressure, Ahead of 2023 Elections
BANGKOK — Myanmar’s junta Thursday released thousands of prisoners, including four foreigners as part of efforts to appease the outside world, experts and commentators say. Former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman, Australian economic adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi Sean Turnell, U.S citizen Kyaw Htay Oo, and...
United Nations in Nigeria Says Probe into Aid Worker Killing Underway
Abuja, Nigeria — The U.N. in Nigeria has described the killing of an aid worker by a soldier in northeast Borno State as deeply disturbing and sad. A soldier with Nigeria's 25 Task Force Brigade on Thursday shot a woman working for the French aid group Médecins du Monde, or Doctors of the World. The soldier also killed one of his colleagues who tried to disarm him and injured a U.N. pilot.
Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters
Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
Somali Media Group Concerned About Alleged Government Moves
Mogadishu, somalia — A media watchdog in Somalia says the government is pressuring one of its leaders to stop criticizing authorities. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, secretary-general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), is out on bail after two arrests in October for what officials called “security-related charges.”. But the...
Canada Reacts to Alleged Chinese Political Interference
Vancouver, british columbia — The arrest of an employee of Quebec’s public electricity provider on suspicion of sending trade secrets to China is prompting the latest in a series of allegations that Beijing is actively spying and conducting clandestine operations within Canada. Beijing has denied wrongdoing. Days earlier,...
Equatorial Guinea Votes with Veteran Ruler Set for Sixth Term
Malabo, Equatorial Guinea — Equatorial Guinea went to the polls on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in the West African country with next to no opposition. Obiang, aged 80, has been in power for more than 43 years —...
UN Seeks $146 Million to Help Haiti Fight Cholera Crisis
The United Nations and Haiti are seeking $146 million to help fight a cholera outbreak that has already killed at least 175 people. Health officials in Haiti say cholera cases have quickly been rising since life started returning to normal after a fuel blockade halted many forms of business and services.
World Cup Fans in Remote Cameroon Pool Funds to Watch
The World Cup men's football championship kicks off in Qatar Sunday with fans in Africa keen to watch five teams from the continent competing for the title. Cameroon's national team, the Indomitable Lions, one of Africa's most celebrated, will join teams from Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, and the continent's champion - Senegal.
Myanmar Shadow Civilian Government Opens Office in Washington
Washington — Myanmar’s government-in-exile, known as the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), on Friday prepared to open its first office in Washington to reach out to U.S. officials, international diplomats and the local community. NUG’s foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, told VOA the office aims to promote communication...
Turtles in Demand as Pets, Leading to Increase in Poaching
A growing demand for turtles as pets in the United States, Asia, and Europe has led to a rise in poaching. Poaching means to catch or kill an animal illegally. Wildlife trade experts believe the rise in poaching is adding to the worldwide drop in rare freshwater turtles and tortoises.
Last-Minute Objections Threaten Historic UN Climate Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A last-minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution. "We are extremely on overtime. There...
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Nov. 6–19
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. The Biden administration has reduced wait times worldwide for nonimmigrant visa interviews, an official said Thursday. But the progress is disputed by an immigration policy analyst who follows the issue closely. VOA’s immigration correspondent Aline Barros reports from Washington.
