Related
Voice of America
United Nations in Nigeria Says Probe into Aid Worker Killing Underway
Abuja, Nigeria — The U.N. in Nigeria has described the killing of an aid worker by a soldier in northeast Borno State as deeply disturbing and sad. A soldier with Nigeria's 25 Task Force Brigade on Thursday shot a woman working for the French aid group Médecins du Monde, or Doctors of the World. The soldier also killed one of his colleagues who tried to disarm him and injured a U.N. pilot.
Voice of America
Philanthropist Bill Gates Pledges Additional $7 Billion for African Countries
Nairobi, Kenya — Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates pledged an additional $7 billion in development funds to Africa. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said the money would be spent over the next four years to support African countries as they confront hunger, disease, gender inequality and poverty.
Voice of America
African Cotton Exporter Benin Looks to Local Manufacturing to Reduce Emissions
Africa's biggest cotton exporter, Benin, has built an industrial park to move the country away from raw exports to finished products. Environmental activists say local manufacturing will also cut down on emissions from shipping that contribute to climate change. Henry Wilkins reports from Djigbé, Benin. Camera: Henry Wilkins Video Editor: Henry Wilkins.
Voice of America
Turkey Launches Airstrikes on PPK, YPG After Istanbul Bombing
Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it has launched airstrikes over the northern regions of Syria and Iraq where the ministry is targeting Kurdish groups that it believes are responsible for an attack last week in Istanbul. The ministry said the strikes hit the bases of the Kurdistan Wokers’...
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Urges Muslims to Shun World Cup, Stops Short of Threats
CAIRO — Al-Qaida's regional branch urged Muslims around the world to shun the soccer World Cup in Qatar, though it stopped short of threatening attacks or promoting violence in connection with the event, according to a statement reported by a monitoring group. Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the...
Voice of America
Blast in Eastern Russia Kills 9
An explosion at a five-story apartment building in eastern Russia has killed at least nine people, four of them children, officials said Saturday. The blast on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin was apparently caused by a gas cylinder hooked up to a cooking stove, according to Russian news agencies.
Voice of America
Swedish Military Chief Pledges Support for NATO Efforts
Washington — Sweden is committed to NATO’s globe-spanning 360-degree approach to confronting both today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and that includes both Russia and China, the top Swedish military official told an audience in Washington this week. “As of today, we see no alarming Russian movements along...
Voice of America
Myanmar Shadow Civilian Government Opens Office in Washington
Washington — Myanmar’s government-in-exile, known as the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), on Friday prepared to open its first office in Washington to reach out to U.S. officials, international diplomats and the local community. NUG’s foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, told VOA the office aims to promote communication...
Voice of America
Equatorial Guinea President Set to Win Sixth Term
Nairobi, kenya — Equatorial Guinea, Africa's only Spanish-speaking country, goes to the polls Sunday with 80-year-old President Teodoro Obiang Nguema running for a sixth term. Obiang came to power in a 1979 military coup and, with 43 years in power, is the world's longest-serving head of state. Some 425,000...
Voice of America
15 Killed in Iraq After Gas Tank Blast Triggers Building Collapse
Fifteen people died and around a dozen were injured in northern Iraq when a fuel tank exploded, causing a building to collapse, authorities said Friday as search operations ended. Provincial governor Haval Abu Bakr provided the final toll for Thursday evening's blast in Sulaimaniyah, the second-largest city of Iraq's autonomous...
Voice of America
UN Seeks $146 Million to Help Haiti Fight Cholera Crisis
The United Nations and Haiti are seeking $146 million to help fight a cholera outbreak that has already killed at least 175 people. Health officials in Haiti say cholera cases have quickly been rising since life started returning to normal after a fuel blockade halted many forms of business and services.
Voice of America
Bulgaria Charges 5 People in Connection with Istanbul Blast
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said Saturday. Bulgarian special police forces detained three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman...
Voice of America
Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters
Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
Voice of America
Canada Imposes Sanctions on 3 Haitian Politicians
Canada has placed sanctions on three Haitian politicians. The Canadian government said in a statement Saturday the sanctions are being imposed “in response to the egregious conduct of Haitian political elites who provide illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs.”. “Canada has reason to believe,” the statement says,...
Voice of America
Pakistan: World Running Out of Patience with Afghan Taliban
Islamabad — Pakistan said Friday it would not formally recognize Afghanistan's Taliban government without global consensus and warned the world's patience with the Islamist group is diminishing. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters in Islamabad his government continues to advocate sustained international engagement with the Taliban to help...
Voice of America
UN: Shipment of Russian Fertilizer Bound for Malawi
The U.N. top trade official said Friday a shipment of Russian fertilizer is scheduled to leave a Norwegian port Monday bound for Malawi, helping to ease a backlog of 300,000 tons of the agricultural products currently in European ports. Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, U.N. Conference on Trade...
Voice of America
Afghan Terror Groups Pose Limited Threat to US, Assessments Find
Washington — Some of the more dire predictions about the boost terror groups in Afghanistan would get from the sudden U.S. withdrawal have not come to pass, with recent assessments suggesting organizations such as al-Qaida and Islamic State have yet to regenerate formidable external attack capabilities. The new assessments,...
Voice of America
Somali Media Group Concerned About Alleged Government Moves
Mogadishu, somalia — A media watchdog in Somalia says the government is pressuring one of its leaders to stop criticizing authorities. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, secretary-general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), is out on bail after two arrests in October for what officials called “security-related charges.”. But the...
Voice of America
Pakistan to Reopen Busy Afghan Border Crossing Shut Over Fatal Shooting
Islamabad — Pakistan has decided to reopen a key southwestern border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movements starting Monday, a week after sealing the facility over the killing of a Pakistani security guard by an Afghan “terrorist.”. The deadly shooting, which also wounded two soldiers,...
Voice of America
UN Climate Deal: Calamity Cash, But No New Emissions Cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
