FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
nynmedia.com
Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report
In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for November
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for November. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November
New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
NY1
New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce celebrates 20th anniversary
Quenia Abreu, the president and CEO of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, joined “In Focus” to celebrate the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary. The NYWCC has more than 2,000 members and provides training to over 10,000 individuals, helping women and minorities achieve economic independence and success. Abreu discussed how women entrepreneurs and their businesses faired during the pandemic and offers advice for those getting their groove back.
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NY's cannabis licenses to land Monday — but a court ruling could exclude Brooklyn
Parts of New York will be off limits to recreational dispensaries for the time being after an entrepreneur won a federal injunction against the state’s equity program. [ more › ]
Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets
NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
Hochul's victory created another hurdle: Democratic unity in New York
Hochul heads into her first full term facing factions of moderates, progressives, establishment and fringe groups who remain divided on public safety, housing and inflation.
NY1
Why advocates want more oversight at New York nursing homes
Advocates for older and vulnerable New Yorkers say more funding is needed for an oversight program at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. More than half of the nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New York have not received a visit from a member of the state's ombudsman program so far this year. It's a problem the needs to be addressed, said Bill Ferris, the legislative representative for AARP New York.
wnypapers.com
Hochul issues proclamation celebrating Transgender Awareness Month in New York state
√ State landmarks to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. √ Public service announcement highlighting rights of transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers in the workplace to protect against discrimination available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently issued a proclamation declaring November Transgender Awareness Month...
NY1
Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery
Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?
Most New York residents receive money from the state in one of three well-known ways. These are rebates, income programs, and HEAP. But there is one lesser-known method that gives residents money. All they have to do is call the organization. The agency pays $90 for each quick call received. What are the details of this program?
Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
