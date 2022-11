ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Boise State volleyball knocked off the New Mexico Lobos 3-2 (15-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12) on the road in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday afternoon to clinch their eighth-consecutive winning season on the final day of the regular season. The win improved the Broncos to 15-14 overall and 7-11 in league play; New Mexico finishes at 17-11 and 8-10. New Mexico used a 7-1 run to break open the first set early, stretching a 5-5 tied into a 13-6 advantage. The Lobos never trailed again as they claimed the 10-point 25-15 win.

