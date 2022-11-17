ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City

If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need

TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

15th Arvest Winterfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Friday

We're just five days from Winterfest returning to Downtown Tulsa. Ice skating beneath the skyline returns Friday, Nov. 25th outside the BOK Center with dazzling lights, a big Christmas tree, carriage rides and other holiday fun. This is the 15th year of Winterfest and more than 150,000 people visit each...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus South Florida

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown Tulsa's Friday night win against South Florida. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

John 3:16 Mission making final pushes for Thanksgiving food drive

TULSA, Okla. — The John 3:16 Mission made an 11th hour push for Thanksgiving food items at several Walmart locations around Tulsa for their Thanksgiving food drive. The John 3:16 Mission hopes to give away 5,000 turkey dinners to needy families. “Food insecurity is a problem that a lot...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa announces holiday closings for Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has announced which facilities will be open and which facilities will be closed over the next few days, via press release. City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Public safety...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System

TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Health Dept.: RSV cases continue to rise

TULSA, Okla. — An El Reno teenager died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The Tulsa County Health Department (THD) said RSV cases continue to rise among children and older adults. Just last month, 13-year-old Daniel Maifield was enjoying teenage life and being what his family described as “adventurous.”
TULSA, OK

